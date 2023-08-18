How to Intercept & User Pick in Madden 24

If there’s one thing I continue to learn while playing Madden, it’s that defense isn’t easy. But it can always get better. You can always get better. One way to do that is by mastering the skill of the user interception. So without further ado, let’s take a look at how to intercept and user pick in Madden 24.

Timing an Intercept & User Pick in Madden 24

No matter which side of the ball you’re on, interceptions come down to timing. If the quarterback takes a split-second too long, the play may be lost. If the defensive back commits slightly early, they may have taken themselves out of the play altogether. So if you’re looking to intercept the opposition, it’s all about execution. But in order to pull that off, you need to know which buttons to hit.

Once you’re in position, you’ll want to tap Triangle on PlayStation or Y if you’re playing Xbox to attempt an interception. Now, what if you feel like you did everything you could only to still come up empty-handed? Well, there could be a very reasonable explanation for that.

A defensive back’s awareness, play recognition, man coverage, and even speed attributes are not to be overlooked when looking to make a play on the defensive end. Player ratings are important, and if you’re up against an All-Pro wide receiver (hello, Davante Adams below), it’s going to be tough.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Defensive Abilities While the Ball Is in the Air

If you’re going to try your luck at defensive back, at least consider player locking your defender of choice. And if you don’t think you’re going to pull off the interception on a specific play, you can always fall back on these defenses instead:

Swat Ball PlayStation: Square Xbox: X

Play/Stick to Receiver PlayStation: X Xbox: A



At the end of the day, it’s all about timing. And if you haven’t tried your hand much at manual defending, it’s going to take some repetition before you get the hang of it.

Until further notice, that’s everything you need to know about how to intercept and user pick in Madden 24. In between defensive reps, though, feel free to check out our continued Madden guide coverage below.