How to Increase Maximum Force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, entirely unsurprisingly, lets players use the mysterious entity that is the Force as they journey through the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ story. You can increase your Maximum Force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — here’s exactly how.

How To Get More Force in Jedi: Survivor

The best way to increase Cal’s maximum Force is to invest your earned Skill Points (SP) into the Jedi Concentration Skill Tree. This can be found as one of the three Trees within the Force group, alongside Confusion and Telekinesis.

All three upgrades of the central branch increase the amount of Force Cal has access to, meaning you’ll be able to use more Force moves in combat — like pulling, pushing and lifting enemies.

The cost, prerequisites and specific boosts for each Force upgrade are detailed in the table below.

Skill Cost (SP) What It Provides Prerequisites Attunement 1 Cal’s maximum Force is increased None Lucid Attunement 2 Cal’s maximum Force is further increased Attunement Enlightened Attunement 2 Cal’s maximum Force is further increased Attunement, Lucid Attunement

Other Skill Upgrades – both inside the Jedi Concentration Tree and elsewhere – can provide benefits to Force usage. For example, ‘The Power of Friendship’ in the Resilience Tree, grants some Force recovery when using a BD-1 stim canister.

However, the only upgrades that explicitly increase the maximum amount of Force Cal has access to are the Attunement branch in the Jedi Concentration Skill Tree.

Force Essences

Similar to health, players are able to gain greater maximum Force via other means. Specifically, they need to interact with Force Essences they encounter as they progress through the game’s narrative.

These are shining purple beacons that players can find most frequently after boss battles and in isolated and difficult to find locations across Jedi: Survivor’s various levels.

They’re rare and difficult to find, but they do increase maximum Force when players find them.

That’s how to increase maximum Force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s not that complicated and can benefit players hugely in combat as they move forwards in the 2023 title. For everything else, check out the related Star Wars content below.

