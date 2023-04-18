How to Increase Inventory Size in Minecraft Legends

Image Source: Mojang/Blackbird Interactive

While you’re not necessarily going to be picking up a ton of different items over the course of your adventure in Minecraft Legends, it’s still good to know how to expand your inventory size so that you can carry more resources with you. Resources are crucial for crafting spawners and other improvements and structures for your base, so with that in mind, here’s how to increase your inventory size in Minecraft Legends.

Increasing Resource Capacity and Inventory Size in Minecraft Legends

In order to increase the maximum amount of each resource you can carry in Minecraft Legends, you’ll need to build more of the Gather structures in any village or base you’ve unlocked in the game. While in a base, go to your build menu and craft a Gather structure near the improvement hub.

For instance, building the Gather Iron structure will increase your iron capacity in the game by 150 units, and the same goes for the other resources like wood and stone as well. Each structure increases your inventory size by 150, so try to build as many as you can early on, and you’ll basically never have to worry about hitting the cap anymore.

While this might seem like overkill especially early on in the game, you’ll soon find yourself constantly running out of resources to build with as you start focusing on base fortifications and building more elaborate structures. These make up the meat and potatoes of the game, so we’d definitely recommend focusing on increasing your resource capacity as soon as you can.

