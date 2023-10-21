How to Get the Black Suit in Spider-Man 2

Our friendly neighbourhood Spidey just wouldn’t be the same without his iconic suits, and much like the original two games, there are plenty to unlock in Insomniac Games’ sequel. Of course, one of the most eye-catchingly memorable of them is the snazzy Black Symbiote Suit that’s synonymous with the creepy villain, Venom. So, for those out there who’re wondering how to get the Black Symbiote Suit in Spider-Man 2, we’ll explain everything down below. Let’s do it!

***Warning: Story Spoilers Ahead!!***

How to Obtain the Black Suit in Spider-Man 2

Essentially, to unlock the Black Symbiote Suit in Spider-Man 2, you’ll need to reach a specific part of the main story. More specifically, you’ll need to get to Chapter 12, which is titled It Chose You.

As you’re probably already aware, Harry Osborne possesses the Symbiote Suit and is using it to keep his illness at bay. However, at around the halfway point in the story, Peter Parker gets severely injured and the Symbiote transfers itself from Harry to Peter. This is how the Black Symbiote Suit takes hold of Peter and gives him his Symbiote Powers.

What Does the Black Symbiote Spider-Man Suit Do?

While the Black Suit is associated with unlocking Peter’s Symbiote abilities, they’re not directly tied to the suit. Instead, the suit is purely a cosmetic skin once you’ve progressed far enough into the main story. In other words, once you reach a certain point later in the game, you’ll be able to take off the suit and swap it for other ones.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but also a boon given you don’t have to keep it equipped for the entire game. You can wear your Suit of choice and still take advantage of the game’s Symbiote Abilities, devastating your foes as a result.

So, there you have it, folks. That's everything you need to know about how to get the Black Symbiote Suit in Spider-Man 2.