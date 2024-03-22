How to Get Strength Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin

The Strength tree is key to surviving Rise of the Ronin, as it governs things like HP increases and damage output. However, the best skills are locked behind specific Strength skill points, which seem the hardest to collect. However, you can do a few things to grind them out that won’t take too much work.

All Ways to Get Strength Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin

Though most ways to get Strength skill points involve simply progressing the game, there are some you might have to seek out.

Reaching 100% Collection in Certain Regions

Though most regions reward collecting everything with two basic skill points, many also give different types of stat skill points. For instance, the Tobe and Sodegaura regions in Yokohama give a single Strength skill point for finishing them.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Character Bonds

Reaching the second and fourth levels of bonding with all characters will reward you with one stat skill point for each. Genzui Kusaka will give you Strength skill points. Of course, he’s not the only one, but you’ll easily find the rest for yourself. If you’re unsure who does, check the Bond page in your menu and tab right to character bonds.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

If you want to increase the bond with a character who isn’t available, you can always use the Testament of the Soul in the Longhouse to play an old mission and choose them as a companion.

Special Items

The game also has unique consumables that give you one stat skill point each. In this case, you’re looking for the Treatise of Strength. These are mostly given as quest rewards, but you can buy them from Officials for 30 Silver each as you defeat more Fugitives. There are 13 available, but you’ll need to beat a large number of Fugitives to unlock them all for purchase.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

There is also an item called The Seven Military Classics that will give you one skill point of each type, and they are earned as rewards for the more important story quests.

Fortunately, Rise of the Ronin has more Strength skill points than you need to complete the skill tree, so you don’t have to hunt down every single one. However, I do recommend finishing the skill that increases your maximum health first.

