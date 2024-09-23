Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Get Solar Solstice in Sol's RNG - various shapes in red with the game's logo
Guides
Roblox

How to Get Solar Solstice in Sol’s RNG

Ready to get solar?
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 23, 2024 12:00 pm

Sol’s RNG is a Roblox experience all about trying to get lucky with your rolls and getting your hands on the aura you want. So, let’s find out how to get Solar Solstice in Sol’s RNG. You will have to be ready to roll quite a bit to get it, so let’s find out what your chances are.

How to Get Solar Solstice in Sol’s RNG

In order to get your hand on the Solar Solstice aura, you will have to get ready to roll quite a bit. Your chances to get this aura, in particular, are one in five million. Your chances get slightly better if you are trying to roll it during the daytime biome. In that case, you will have a one in 500,000 chance to get it. Definitely very slim chances here!

Character in front of Starlight and Archangel auras
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

To get luckier at rolling these rare auras such as Solar Solstice, you’ll want to get items that provide a passive bonus roll multiplier. For example, by using the Flesh Device, you will get 1.35x more luck for each bonus roll. The Blessed Tide Gauntlet also gives you three times more luck for each bonus roll.

Another good idea is to enable the auto-roll mechanics. This allows you to avoid using any other external programs and simply leave your Roblox open while your character will roll automatically. Keep in mind, though, that you need to join the Roblox group of the developers if you are planning to use it. Also, Roblox will still disconnect you after 20 minutes of inactivity, so beware that you find some way of avoiding it.

That’s all we have for you on how to get Solar Solstice in Sol’s RNG. For more guides on the game that will help you get rare auras, check out our articles on how to get Aquatic and how to get Permafrost.

Author
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
