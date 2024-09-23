Sol’s RNG is a Roblox experience all about trying to get lucky with your rolls and getting your hands on the aura you want. So, let’s find out how to get Solar Solstice in Sol’s RNG. You will have to be ready to roll quite a bit to get it, so let’s find out what your chances are.

How to Get Solar Solstice in Sol’s RNG

In order to get your hand on the Solar Solstice aura, you will have to get ready to roll quite a bit. Your chances to get this aura, in particular, are one in five million. Your chances get slightly better if you are trying to roll it during the daytime biome. In that case, you will have a one in 500,000 chance to get it. Definitely very slim chances here!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

To get luckier at rolling these rare auras such as Solar Solstice, you’ll want to get items that provide a passive bonus roll multiplier. For example, by using the Flesh Device, you will get 1.35x more luck for each bonus roll. The Blessed Tide Gauntlet also gives you three times more luck for each bonus roll.

Another good idea is to enable the auto-roll mechanics. This allows you to avoid using any other external programs and simply leave your Roblox open while your character will roll automatically. Keep in mind, though, that you need to join the Roblox group of the developers if you are planning to use it. Also, Roblox will still disconnect you after 20 minutes of inactivity, so beware that you find some way of avoiding it.

