How to Get Secure Case in Arena Breakout Infinite

Arena Breakout Infinite is an extraction shooter with plenty to discover, and even more gear to find. As such the Secure Case, which lets you keep your loot even after death, can be a vital part of the game. Here’s How to get a Secure Case in Arena Breakout Infinite.

How to Get a Secure Case

There are three different Secure Cases available in Arena Breakout Infinite, however only two are available at present.

The Four-slot and Six-slot Secure Cases have to be purchased using Bonds, the premium in-game currency.

Four-slot Bulletproof Case: 500 Bonds ($5)

500 Bonds ($5) Six-slot Composite Case: 1000 Bonds ($10)

Unfortunately, each case purchase is only valid for 30 days, so you’ll need to pay between $60 and $120 over the course of a year to use these cases, and that’s if you only get one.

Luckily, there is a free alternative – the Two-slot Reinforced Case. This case can be redeemed through the use of trial cards which you’ll earn through several methods.

The first is to make use of the daily log-in bonus. The third day’s reward will grant you a trial card which you can redeem for the case. However, you’ll only be able to use it for three days. As the game has only been out for three days, it’s currently not possible to earn it through this method.

You can also earn trial cards through the game’s Rank System, unlocked when you hit level 10.

Earning a “Perfect Raid” badge when completing an extraction will net you 100 Challenge Tokens. However, you need to have Rank Points enabled before matchmaking to earn them. You can spend these points in the Rank System menu to purchase a variety of items, including one-day access to a Reinforced Case for 800 Challenge Tokens. However, the item only appears for purchase when you hit Elite 4 and Expert 5 ranks.

