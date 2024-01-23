How to Get Safe Keys & Open Safes in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

As the Ichiban games have become much more about the RPG experience, equipment is extremely important. As you might have guessed by his love of Dragon Quest, the best stuff is found in chests and safes. These aren’t something that you can simply open as you progress, as they require keys. However, there are good ways to get safe keys and open safes in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

How to Get Safe Keys in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The game is somewhat generous when there’s a safe coming up, so you’ll find a key in a nearby area, but that’s not going to help you amass keys. Instead, your best way to get keys is to challenge the special enemies with the crown icon above their heads, as each of these will drop at least one key when defeated. The same goes for story bosses, as they will also drop at least one key for you.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

Once you have them unlocked, the Dungeons in Hawaii or Ijincho are perfect for finding plenty of special enemies to drop keys. I finished the story holding nearly 50 keys, so you’ll end up with more than you need.

How to Open Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Safes

There are two kinds of safes in Infinite Wealth: silver and gold. Silver safes are the most plentiful, and they’ll be found in story section buildings or just out and around the game’s maps. These are silver and require one key to open, so you shouldn’t have any issue opening them as you find them.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

It’s best to open these as you find them, as it doesn’t seem like the contents change. So, if you wait too long, the gear inside might no longer be useful.

There are also gold safes tucked away in corners of the map or guarded by especially tough enemies. These all take three keys to open, so they might not be the best investment right as you find them. Fortunately, finding an unopened chest will record an icon on the map, so you can easily return to it later.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

This should hopefully get you all the safe keys you need to find the best gear in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. For more of our guides to help you survive Hawaii, check out our links below.