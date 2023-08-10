Guides

How to Get Madden 24 Early Access

Looking to get those early reps? Here's how you can!

Madden 24
Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

EA’s latest entry in its flagship football franchise, Madden NFL 2024, is inching closer and closer to its Aug. 18 release date. Some players, however, will get the chance to experience it a few days earlier, as EA is offering early access alongside the new title. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Madden 24’s early access.

Madden NFL 24 Early Access Date

To access Madden 24 a few days earlier, gamers will have to pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game. This version will retail at just about $100 – $30 more than the standard price – and will be available across all platforms (both generations of PlayStation, both generations of Xbox, and PC). Once you finish doing so, you will be able to access the game on Aug. 15, three days before the standard release of the game.

Additionally, players who are subscribed to either EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play the game a bit earlier. There is a slight catch to this, however; EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate users will not have full access to the game early, but rather, they’ll get to play a 10-hour trial. This has been a standard for EA titles as of late, and it looks like it’ll continue with the next mainline football title.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Madden 24’s early access. If you’re looking for more of an EA Sports fill, check out Twinfinite’s hands-on preview of the newly renamed EA Sports FC 24.

