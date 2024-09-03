How to Get Into the Casting Shed in The Casting of Frank Stone

The casting shed is an optional location you’ll come across in The Casting of Frank Stone, which can be unlocked in Chapter 5. However, you only have one chance to open the door, and failing to do so means locking yourself out of getting one of the game’s many trinkets. Here’s how to unlock the casting shed in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Casting Shed

After a section where you’ll be controlling Jaime in his garage, you’ll be in control of Chris as you make your way to the steel mill. Eventually, regardless of the path you take to get there, you’ll enter the mill through the storm drains.

While in the storm drains, look out for a broken window to your right. You can climb through this window to reach a corridor on the other side, at the end of which is a door. Go through it and look in the corner for a table, on which is a box. You’ll find the key to the casting shed here.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Continue through the chapter. You’ll eventually have a section where you’re in control of Linda. Play through this section and you’ll be put in control of Chris again. Straight ahead of you will be a locked door to the casting shed.

To get the trinket hidden here, you’ll need to complete a short environmental puzzle. Move the red box ahead of you beneath the yellow tarp dangling down from the walkway above you, then head up the stairs opposite it. There are a few rolling walls here, and you can pull two of them towards you. Pull them both until they lock in place.

Head back to the red box and use it to reach the walkway. Head right and follow it around the wall, squeezing through a gap as you go. Keep going along the walkway and you’ll need to cross a narrow beam to the other side. There’s a ladder here you can knock down to create an easy path back up.

From here, you’ll need to jump across the walls you moved earlier to find your reward, the Iridescent Head trinket.

Still looking for the rest of the collectibles? Here’s how to find every Rellik, artifact, and trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy