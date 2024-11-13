Wondering how to get Ice in Sengoku Dynasty? Considered a luxury item that’s worth quite a lot of money, finding where to farm and buy Ice is essential for the game. This simple Sengoku Dynasty guide will quickly take you to the three ways you can find it.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Get Ice in Sengoku Dynasty?

There are three ways to get Ice in Sengoku Dynasty: buying it from a particular merchant, mining a motherload, and mining it from troughs.

Where to Buy Ice

In front of the Temple fast travel location in Sengoku Dynasty, you can buy Ice from the trader called “Akose“.

It’s a little bit expensive, but if you’re not too far in the game where you haven’t unlocked the means to get Ice in the other two ways, this is the quick and easy option.

Mining Ice from the Frozen Lake

Image Source: Superkami via Twinfinite

In the large lake southeast of Okada, this mother load area is one of the best ways to farm Ice in Sengoku Dynasty as soon as you reach the area.

If you build the Mining Post and have this motherload in your village’s region during winter, you’ll be able to get a daily production of Ice during the rest of the season.

Mining from Troughs

The final and most consistent way to get Ice in Sengoku Dynasty is by building multiple troughs to fill with water during the summer, before freezing in the winter when it would be harvestable.

To get as much Ice as you need, just build more troughs to maximize your farming output. Keep in mind, however, you will also need to build Ice Storage to store your Ice and prevent it from melting.

How to Get Ice Storage in Sengoku Dynasty

You normally have to be a Dynasty Level 14 to unlock the Ice Storage crafting recipe, but you can also get it as soon as you pick up Ice for the first time.

Once you have the recipe for Ice Storage, you’ll need 25 Stone, 50 Straw, 16 Ice, 8 Logs, and 8 Sticks. After building it, you can store your mined or bought Ice to save, sell, or use at a later time.

Now you know all three ways to get Ice, find out how to get Straw in Sengoku Dynasty to put towards building Ice Storage. Alternatively, find out how to fast travel in Sengoku Dynasty if you’ve only just started playing.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy