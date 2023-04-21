How to Get Fuses in Dead Island 2 (& What They're Used For)

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

There are a lot of locked doors to keep out the zombies in Hell-A. Some of these can be opened, but not all need a specific key. Certain doors/rooms require players to have a special item on them. Here’s everything we know about how to get fuses and what they do in Dead Island 2.

Where to Get Fuses in Dead Island 2

Fuses cannot be looted, unlike various keys around the world that are either found or dropped by unique zombies. Instead, the only way to get fuses is by purchasing them from one of the many traders found around Hell-A during this zombie apocalypse.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Every trader in the game sells fuses, but they are always 1,500 dollars apiece. You will likely not be able to afford this price for a decent span of the early game. However, they also have an inventory limit, and you can only hold three fuses at once.

What to Do With Fuses in Dead Island 2

As you journey through Dead Island 2, you are certain to come across locked doors/garages with a fuse box nearby that is missing a fuse. Once you discover one, it will be marked on your map, and you can always use that to find it or follow the fuse icon on your compass.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

These cost you one fuse from your inventory and will open up something nearby. It isn’t always the door right next to them, but one very close. Occasionally, these will also have a trick, like a bunch of tripwires you need to make a zombie inside trigger.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The one reason to open any of these is that inside will be a chest called a Zomproof Slayer Hoard. These always open up and spit out a single excellent weapon. You will receive one rare weapon earlier in the game but will get a guaranteed superior rarity weapon toward the end if you choose to wait.

There is a catch to these that you’ll need to be aware of, though. Unlike every other type of lootable container in the game, once one of these Zomproof Slayer Hoard chests is used, that’s it.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to get fuses and what they do in Dead Island 2. For more guides to survive the zombie apocalypse, take a look at our links below.

