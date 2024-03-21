Stardew Valley is filled to the brim with all kinds of seeds to plant on your farm. These seeds vary by season and all have different sell prices and growth periods. A specific type of seed has been around for quite some time, so here’s how to get Ancient Seeds in Stardew Valley.

Where to Find Ancient Seeds in Stardew Valley

Unlike most other seeds in Stardew, Ancient seeds aren’t available for purchase at Pierre‘s General Store or JojaMart. You’re also not able to get them from cutting crass and farming, so you’ll have to look outside the farm to get your hands on them.

You can purchase Ancient Seeds from the Traveling Merchant, but they won’t show up very often. If you do visit while she has the seeds in stock, you can get them for anywhere from 100 gold to 1000 gold. You can also get them from the Seed Maker, but the odds of this happening are slim unless you’ve already got an Ancient Fruit.

You can also get a packet of Ancient Seeds from Gunther at the Museum. If you donate an Ancient Seed artifact, you’ll be rewarded with a pack of Ancient Seeds in return. You can get the artifact from any of the usual places, such as digging artifact spots, fishing and mining.

How to Use Ancient Seeds in Stardew Valley

Once you’ve got your hands on Ancient Seeds, you can use them to grow Ancient Fruit. The Ancient Fruit will take 28 days to grow, so be sure to plant it somewhere where you know you won’t need to move it any time soon. After that though, you’ll get another Ancient Fruit every seven days, so it’s a useful crop to have growing on your farm.

You can then use an Ancient Fruit in a Seed Maker to acquire more seeds and go from there. The fruits sell for a base of 550 gold, so if you can get enough of them growing, you can use the Ancient Seeds to turn a serious profit. You just can’t plant them in a gardening pot, if that’s something you like to do.

That’s all there is for getting Ancient Seeds in Stardew Valley and how to use them. For more guides to make your farming life a bit easier, check out some of our other posts like where to get clay and where to find the new bookseller.

