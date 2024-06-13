How to Get Admiral of Ice in Anime Defenders

If you’re wondering how to get the much sought-after Admiral of Ice unit in Roblox’s Anime Defenders, you’re in the right place. The Admiral of Ice is a brilliant Legendary unit that’s based on the popular Aokiji character from the anime One Piece. He’s a brilliant support unit with an extremely useful ability to apply AOE freeze effects. Read on for details on how to get the Admiral of Ice in Anime of Defenders.

How to Unlock Admiral of Ice in Anime Defenders

To only way to unlock the Admiral of Ice unit in Anime Defenders is with the summoning system. As a Legendary unit, the Admiral of Ice is one of the rarest units to summon in the game. You only have a mere 2% chance of obtaining it in a given roll. You’ll have to rely on luck to see it appear!

To initiate a summons in Anime Defenders, head over to the Summon area in the northeast portion of the hub world. As a Legendary unit, going for the Admiral of Ice will cost you 50 gems for each Summon attempt. The roster of units available will reset every few hours. If you don’t see the Admiral of Ice appear, wait and check the next rotation.

To improve your chances of seeing him drop, you can rely on the Pity system in the Summons portal menu. This guarantees a Legendary unit to be summoned after you have used 50 summons. Do note, that this doesn’t guarantee that the Admiral of Ice will drop for you. However, it will go a long way in increasing your chances of seeing it. You can also get him from trading with other players, but expect to fork out a lot of your resources if so, as he’s quite rare.

Anime Defenders Admiral of Ice Stats

If you manage to get your hands on the Admiral of Ice, you’ll have access to one of the best Legendary support units in the entire game. To deploy him you’ll need to spend a base cost of 850 gold, but there are also a total of seven upgrades that are worth investing in.

Each upgrade increases the Admiral of Ice’s AOE damage and effectiveness, but it’s his Freeze effects that you’ll want to keep a close eye out for. When you reach Upgrade Three, all of his attacks will apply the Freeze status effect, making the Admiral of Ice an extremely effective support unit. You’ll definitely want to upgrade him to at least level three for this purpose.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Admiral of Ice in Anime Defenders. For more content like this, check out our codes guide and tier list. You can also head over to our guide on the best Mythic in Anime Defenders here.

