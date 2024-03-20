How to Fix Stardew Valley Missing Executable Error

If you are playing Stardew Valley via Steam, you may encounter the dreaded Missing Executable Error. Luckily, we can tell you some possible solutions that you may try to fix this issue. Let’s look at some solutions!

Recommended Videos

Stardew Valley Missing Executable Error Solutions

The Missing Executable Error is an issue you may encounter if you launch Stardew Valley via Steam. This may occur because the Steam client cannot locate the .exe file or if the game is blocked when launched. First of all, we highly recommend verifying your game files to ensure that there is no data corruption.

Here are the steps you can take to verify your Stardew Valley game files:

Open the Steam app. Go to Stardew Valley and right-click the title. Select Properties and go to Installed Files. Click Verify Integrity of Game Files.

You may need to check the Launch Option if you still cannot launch Stardew Valley. The Steam client may be unable to locate the .exe file, which may happen to players who previously used mods. If you edit your Launch Option and uninstall SMAPI from your PC, Steam cannot find the original .exe file.

To change the Stardew Valley Launch Option, you can follow these steps:

Launch the Steam client. Right-click Stardew Valley and select Properties. In the General section, look for Launch Option. Delete all text in the text box.

If you still get the error despite using the above solutions, your Firewall may be blocking the Stardew Valley app. Here are the steps you can follow to fix this issue:

Launch Windows Security. Go to Firewall & Network Protection. Click Allow an app through Firewall. Look for Steam and Stardew Valley and ensure they’re checked.

That’s the end of our guide on how to fix the Missing Executable Error in Stardew Valley. For more useful articles, you may want to check out our list of the best games like Stardew Valley.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more