Gathering coins and rewards just for playing games? Well, sign us up right away! That is exactly what the Mistplay app is all about, a real manna for all serious mobile gamers out there. But what if something goes wrong, and you are not able to use it? Well, luckily we are here to help you. So let’s see how to fix Mistplay error 502 and get back to collecting rewards. Keep reading to find out.

Mistplay Error 502 Fix

If you are getting this error often, what we would recommend is to exit of the app completely by force-stopping it. You can do so in your device’s settings and by selecting the Mistplay app. Try running it again, if you are still having issues we would also recommend completely restarting your device and trying again to launch a game through Mistplay.

Overall, this error does not really mean there’s anything wrong with your connection. Error 502’s description simply states that “there appears to be an issue with our games service”. Not very helpful, is it? The Mistplay customer service further explains that the error indicates a temporary internal problem and it is an issue typically flagged and resolved by the team. But that’s not a lot of help.

What Is Mistplay Error 502?

Overall, this error indicates that there is a problem connecting with Mistplay’s servers, but not much else to go off. It’s entirely possible that the problem is on the servers’ side and there’s nothing else to do but to wait for them to solve the issue. Of course, if you have already waited several hours and nothing has been solved, we’d recommend going ahead and getting in touch with their customer support.

That's all we have for you on how to fix this Mistplay error.

