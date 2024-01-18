How to Fix Ghost Recon Breakpoint Error Mountain 00014

One of the worst parts of games that require you to be online is when there are issues preventing you from playing the game at all. Errors are never fun to see because they can occasionally mean putting in work to get back to a game that was running perfectly before. Due to this, if you’re getting the Mountain 00014 error in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, here is exactly what you should do.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Mountain 00014 Error Fix

The first thing to know is that this error in Ghost Recon Breakpoint occurs when you end up unable to connect to the Ubisoft servers. There could be more than one cause of this, but it’s best to start with the easy test.

Check Ubisoft Servers

Your first move should be to check the official Server Status page for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which will give you a rundown of any problems the game is facing on every platform.

If you’re finding this guide on Jan. 18, be aware that Ubisoft is facing server connectivity issues across many of their games, and that is definitely causing the Mountain 00014 error. It is possible you could be seeing the 00800 error as well.

We're aware of the issues affecting connectivity in multiple titles and are working towards resolving this ASAP. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) January 18, 2024

Restart the Game

If there aren’t any problems with the Ubisoft servers, then the fix should still be rather simple. You now simply need to force a reset of the connection with the game, and the easiest way is by fully closing the game and booting it back up. This should resolve any smaller problems, but if it doesn’t do it, you might need to go a little bigger.

Restart Your Internet Connection

Just to make sure you correct any hiccups in your own network causing this error, you’ll want to close the game and entirely restart your connection/router. This should be the correct (and final) step if restarting Breakpoint wasn’t enough.

This should solve any issues with the Ghost Recon Breakpoint Mountain 00014 error, and get you back in the game. For more of our Breakpoint coverage, check out our links below.