How to Fix Game Version Mismatch Error in Dead By Daylight

The Twisted Masquerade has made a return for most players in the Dead By Daylight 2024 anniversary. Unfortunately, anyone playing on Xbox has noticed that the update, and therefore the event itself, has not arrived! So when you can expect the Dead By Daylight Twisted Masquerade 2024 event to come to Xbox? Read on to find out how to fix the game version mismatch error in Dead By Daylight.

Fixing Game Version Mismatch Error

The Dead By Daylight 2024 anniversary event — Twisted Masquerade — arrived in an update on most platforms on June 13, 2024 at 11 am ET. Excited Xbox players have since been disappointed to find the update never dropped for them. Behaviour Interactive did acknowledge the issue but gave no timeline for fixing the game version mismatch error.

The latest news about the issue comes from Behaviour Interactive in X but there is no news yet on when Xbox players can join the fun:

The update is delayed on Xbox, which unfortunately affects crossplay and access to the Event. We'll let you know as soon as we have an ETA. — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 13, 2024

All the devs can currently say is that they will “let you know as soon as we have an ETA“, which is deeply disappointing. It has been hours since the Dead By Daylight Twisted Masquerade update dropped for PC and PlayStation but there is no word yet when Xbox will be able to attend the party.

Xbox players are rightfully irritated by the lack of news on the matter. Many are demanding some kind of in-game currency compensation or at the least an extension of the event so they can catch up with challenges.

The Twisted Masquerade has been a regular anniversary event to celebrate the release of the asymmetrical horror multiplayer. It offers challenges to complete for rewards as well as exciting new gameplay. Hopefully, Behaviour will let us know as soon as the update drops for Xbox and we will keep you updated.

