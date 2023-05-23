How To Fix ‘fs_checkasyncrequest’ Engine Error in Apex Legends

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Errors and bugs in any game are immensely frustrating, especially those that inhibit playing altogether. That’s the case with an emergent Apex Legends bug but, thankfully, there are a few ways players can try to navigate it. Here’s everything to know about the ‘fs_checkasyncrequest’ engine error in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends ‘fs_checkasyncrequest’ Engine Error

The ‘fs_checkasyncrequest’ engine error is affecting Apex Legends players on PC. Players have reported being kicked from their matches and then stopped from rejoining. Trying to start a new game is also impossible, with the error message displaying again.

The message, in full, reads: “FS_CheckAsyncRequest returned error for model ‘<NOINFO>’ offset…”.

Unfortunately, there is not currently a silver bullet fix for the issue in Apex Legends.

EA have responded to the ‘fs_checkasyncrequest’ engine error, with a response on an official forum, dated April 2023, confirming that the team at Respawn Entertainment are investigating. There has not been a developer update since and the issue does appear to be occurring more frequently.

How To Fix

The first thing affected players should do is try switching back to the DX11 version of Apex Legends, or changing to a higher model detail as a temporary workaround. The aforementioned EA response points to many affected players using the DX12 beta.

Heads up, legends: We're investigating a @PlayApex crash associated with using a Ring Console while on DirectX12 and using the Low Model Detail setting. You may want to change this setting or switch back to DX11.



We're working on a fix for this and will let you know when it's… pic.twitter.com/LmckJlomEh — Respawn (@Respawn) April 20, 2023

Hopefully that’s solved your problems. If not, there are a few more things you can try that players have had some anecdotal success with. These are detailed below:

Verify the integrity of your game files Right-click on Apex Legends in your library and click on properties. On the left side of the screen, click local files. Click Verify integrity of game files.

Uninstall and reinstall Apex Legends Right-click on Apex Legends and select ‘uninstall’. Re-enter your game library and locate Apex Legends. You will still have a license for the game. Redownload Apex Legends and relaunch the game when this has completed.

Restart your PC We doubt you need instructions here.



Hopefully one of those solutions has solved the error. That’s all we know about the ‘fs_checkasyncrequest’ engine error in Apex Legends. Be sure to check out the related content below while you’re here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts