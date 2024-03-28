How to Find Trash in Open Roads

As you begin your adventure and road trip in Open Roads, you’ll realise that a lot of your time is spent wandering around and picking stuff up. To unlock a trophy or achievement in the game, you’re asked to find the trash in Open Roads and have a rummage through it. Here’s what you need to do to find it.

Where the Trash Is in Open Roads

To unlock the trophy or achievement for being caught looking through the trash, you first need to find where it is. Frustratingly, it’s not in the first few places you’ll likely look.

In the first section of the game, you’ll immediately see a trashcan in Tess’ room. That’s not the right one. There’s also no trashcan in the kitchen of the house you’re looking around, nor a way to get outside and have a look for trash out there. Instead, you’re looking for a small trashcan in a very random place.

What you need to do is head to the front of the house, where the front door is and where you’ll find the stairs going up to the bedroom. If you’re looking at the stairs, you’ll see some boxes in the area to the right. Closer to the doorway at the other end of the room, you’ll see a small trashcan with a cup and some other bits inside.

Image Source: Annapurna via Twinfinite

Almost instantly after you press the button to interact with what’s inside, a chat with Opal will begin as she asks you what you’re doing and why you’re rooting around in the trash. You explain and then carry on looking for the red book Aunt August has asked you to find.

Thankfully, if you miss this during your first playthrough, you can choose chapter select after finishing the story and jump back to this section of the game to mop up the trophy or achievement.

