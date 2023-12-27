Wondering how to do the Sims 4 Space Mission? Then, we have your back. The Sims 4 even lets you send your sims up to space.

Wondering how to do the Sims 4 Space Mission? Then, we have your back. The Sims 4 is a widely popular social simulation video game that lets you start a virtual life where you can be whatever you want. You can change your traits, build relationships with other sims or even travel and explore space.

Yes, you heard that right. Sims 4 has seen a ton of new content and features in recent years and the developers even added the ability to go into outer space, meaning you can explore and go out beyond your home planet.

You can hitch a ride to space almost daily, and doing so also offers you several rewards that are just part of the whole fun. If you aren’t sure or simply have no idea of how to go into space, here’s how to do the Sims 4 Space Mission.

How to Do the Sims 4 Space Mission

Traveling to space isn’t as hard as one would expect in Sims 4 and in order to do the Sims 4 Space Mission all you need to do is:

How to Do the Sims 4 Space Mission Choose the Astronaut career path. Sims 4 has a variety of career paths to choose from and you can choose to become a writer, a doctor, and even an astronaut. It is highly recommended to choose the Astronaut. Buy a spaceship launch pad. Once you have your career path sorted out, you will need to buy a spaceship in order to go to space. First, you need to buy the spaceship launch pad. Head over to Build Mode, select “Activities and Skills”, then choose to buy the Steampunk Flyamajig for 5,000 Simoleons and place it in your garden wherever there’s sufficient room.

Spend 1,000 Simoleons to build the spaceship. After purchasing the launch pad for your spaceship, you’ll need to build your space rocket. You can build it by selecting the space rocket’s platform and pressing Build for 1,000 Simoleons. Optionally, you can increase the Rocket Science Skill by building the Rocket Ship. Increasing this skill will improve build speed and unlock new Upgrades on the Rocket Ship.

Upgrade your Spaceship Before you take off into space, it is highly recommended that you upgrade your Rocketship. It’s for your own safety. Make sure you upgrade the stabilizer first. Select Rocket Ship and explore space. At this point, the Space Missions will be available to you. They will be displayed as choose-your-own-adventure pop-up text boxes and you will need to make the right choices to progress and complete Space Missions.



You can max out your rocket, go on different missions, and explore different places. That’s about everything for how to do the Sims 4 Space Mission. For more, we have guides covering how to change your traits and all relationship cheats. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

Image Sources: YouTube (via Somewhat Awesome Games)