How to Customize Draft Pool in WWE 2K24 MyGM Mode

MyGM is back in WWE 2K24, with new General Managers, additional promos, and more. So, what about the draft pool? Oh, players retain full control, no matter how many variations of one Superstar there are. Let’s talk about how to customize the Draft Pool in WWE 2K24 MyGM.

Selecting Your Draft Pool

Once you’ve selected which GMs and Brands will be partaking in your latest season (or seasons), it’s time to finalize the settings. Things like difficulty, starting budget, and draft order are all included. Right near the bottom of the menu, though, is where you’ll find the Draft Pool option. Players will have two options: Default and Custom. Select the ‘Custom’ option, and off you’ll go.

How to Customize Your Draft Pool

Once you’ve selected to customize, a screen with a whopping 31 pages of Superstars is revealed. Here, you’ll find Legends, Hall of Famers, and Local talent alike. And in the cases of Superstars such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and John Cena, sometimes more than one of them!

On this screen, players can customize everything from which Superstars will be available in their MyGM, how popular they are at the beginning – on a scale up to 70 – if they’re Face or Heel, and which class they are.

Superstar Status

There are four different status options for players to choose from when it comes to their Superstars: Active, Contract, Local, and Inactive. If you’re wondering how they differ from one another, help is just below.

Active: Appear in Drafts and Contract Pools but are excluded from Local Rosters.

Appear in Drafts and Contract Pools but are excluded from Local Rosters. Contract: Available for Contracts but excluded from Drafts and Local Rosters.

Available for Contracts but excluded from Drafts and Local Rosters. Local: Appear in Contract Pools and as Emergency Talent but are excluded from Drafts.

Appear in Contract Pools and as Emergency Talent but are excluded from Drafts. Inactive: Excluded from all Roster Pools.

That’s right, friends, you could make one Randy Orton variant a Local Talent. Could you imagine? Well, you no longer have to!

Superstar Class

Another customizable option ahead of your Draft resides within Superstar Classes. They remain the same in WWE 2K24, with five in total: Specialist, Fighter, Bruiser, Cruiser, and Giant. How you match them up is your choice, and you are free to get as silly with it as you’d like. Andre The Giant as a Cruiser, for example.

In any case, there are various ways to create an experience that is perfect for you. So, now that we’ve shown you how to customize the Draft Pool in WWE 2K24 MyGM, what are you waiting for?