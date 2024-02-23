How to Craft Trunk Door in Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a fascinating survival game. It’s got immersive sim, driving, survival horror, and crafting elements all in one trippy package. But if there’s one thing leaving players puzzled, it’s the crafting mechanics, so let’s talk about it. One curious item the game doesn’t help you with is the trunk door to your car. Here’s how to craft the trunk door in Pacific Drive.

Is There a Trunk Door in Pacific Drive?

Pacific Drive introduces crafting with a quest requiring you to fix your damaged car. You start by inflating tyres, repairing door panels, and installing storage boxes in the trunk. There’s just one thing missing after all this: the trunk door.

There actually isn’t any dedicated trunk door panel in Pacific Drive. To install the trunk door, you just craft a regular door panel and install it to the rear of your car. That’s all there is to it. Kinda funny how long I spent searching for blueprints and looking up info online when it just requires the default door panel!

How to Install Door Panel to Trunk in Pacific Drive

Image Source: Ironwood Studios

As a refresher, here’s exactly how you can install a Crude Door to the car’s trunk in Pacific Drive. Simply use either the workbench or the craft mat inside your car’s trunk and select the Crude Door. You need these four materials to craft a Crude Door:

3 Scrap Metal

4 Plastic

3 Duct Tape

2 Glass Shards

You should be able to find these materials by breaking down the broken-down cars outside the garage using the Scrapper tool. Once you’ve crafted a Crude Door, walk up to the rear of your car and install it with right-click (PC) or X Button (PS5). You can always know which areas of your car can be installed by the wireframe outline surrounding the area like in the screenshot below.

Image Source: Ironwood Studios

That’s everything you need to know about how to craft a trunk door in Pacific Drive. There is a lot to keep track of in Pacific Drive’s dangerous world, so check out our guide on how to plan a trip and more here on Twinfinite.