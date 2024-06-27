When it comes to protecting yourself against the most fearsome and formidable Pals in Palworld, having the highest quality gear possible is one of your top priorities. Plasteel Gear is certainly among the best, and well worth the effort it takes to make. If you’re wondering how to go about it, here’s our handy guide for how to craft Plasteel Gear in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Plasteel Gear in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As with previous sets of armor gear in Palworld, you first need to unlock the blueprint for Plasteel Armor via your character’s Technology Menu. As Plasteel gear is among the newer sets available, you’ll find its blueprints starting at Level 50. The Plasteel Helmet is available to unlock as well at Level 51.

Also, just like other gear sets, Plasteel also comes in both Heat Resistant and Cold Resistant variants, which are useful for withstanding the elements in the world’s snowy and volcanic regions. These can be unlocked at Level 53 and Level 54 respectively. On top of all that, there is also a Lightweight Plasteel Armor variant that can also be unlocked at Level 55.

Note that you will need copious amounts of Plasteel material to make these armor sets, so make sure you have that unlocked in the Technology Menu as well (Level 50).

How to Craft Plasteel Gear (All Variants) in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In order to make any of the Plasteel gear sets, you will first need to have a Production Assembly Line II built and functioning at one of your bases. Next, you’ll need to acquire all of the items required to make a set of Plasteel Armor, the Plasteel Helmet, and/or any of its variants you wish.

Arguably the most time-consuming of those items is Plasteel itself because it requires barrels of Crude Oil, which is (currently) challenging to get via a Crude Oil Extractor because of its staggering electricity cost unless you build a Large Generator (Level 49). While you have one of those running, you’re likely better off seeking out Pals that drop Crude Oil, such as Kikits or Menasting Terra, both of which are found in the sandy desert areas of Sakurajima. So be advised that crafting these gear items will take significant time, but it’s well worth the time spent.

Below we’ve listed the ingredients needed for each variant of Plasteel Armor, the Plasteel Helmet, and applicable stats. Be aware that there are Schematics available for these sets as well, allowing you to craft rare, higher-quality versions that will in turn require steeper sums of crafting materials.

Gear Name Stats Ingredients Required Plasteel Armor 385 Defense

1300 Health 50 x Plasteel

30 x Pal Metal Ingot

10 x High Quality Cloth Plasteel Helmet 260 Defense

600 Health 40 x Plasteel

25 x Pal Metal Ingot Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor 400 Defense

1300 Health 50 x Plasteel

30 x Pal Metal Ingot

10 x High Quality Cloth

20 x Flame Organ Cold Resistant Plasteel Armor 400 Defense

1300 Health 50 x Plasteel

30 x Pal Metal Ingot

10 x High Quality Cloth

20 x Ice Organ Lightweight Plasteel Armor 400 Defense

1300 Health 100 x Plasteel

30 x Pal Metal Ingot

10 x High Quality Cloth

Be sure to check out all of our latest gaming guides and news for Palworld at Twinfinite, such as How to Craft Pal Gear in Palworld.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy