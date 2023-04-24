How to Complete Neighborhood Watch Challenge in BitLife

Image Source: Candywriter

Do you have the heart to be the scummiest landlord in BitLife?

BitLife is loads of fun when you wander aimlessly, but it’s equally fun when you take on challenges, like the Neighborhood Watch Challenge. You only have a limited time to complete it though. If you want to add another badge to your collection, here’s what it takes to complete the Neighborhood Watch Challenge in BitLife.

How to Complete BitLife’s Neighborhood Watch Challenge

Before we get started in BitLife, you should be aware that in order to complete the Neighborhood Watch Challenge, you need the Landlord Expansion Pack. Once you have that (it’s $4.99 USD), you can then follow along with the steps below:

Rent out 5 or more of your properties. Your first order of business is to evict at least 5 tenants renting your properties. Don’t have any? Open Activities > Shopping Real Estate Brokers and purchase 5 properties. Under Property Management, select a property and choose to rent it out. Don’t run background checks; you’ll understand why shortly. Evict 5 or more misbehaving tenants. Now that you have five properties rented out to five possibly unscrupulous characters, it’s time to spy on them. Choose to inspect any of your properties in hopes of finding illegal activity. If you’re lucky, you can use that as grounds to evict them. Force out a squatter living in your property. Of course, evicting tenants doesn’t always work. If you advance time, you’ll find that some tenants just simply never leave or stop paying rent altogether and do the same. Normally, you wouldn’t want that, but for the sake of the Neighborhood Watch Challenge, it’s exactly what you want. Kick that squatter to the curb! Hook up and sleep with 3 or more of your tenants. It’s pretty scummy, but you’ll need to sleep with 3 of your tenants. This means improving your relationship with them like you would with any person in BitLife. Once the relationship is high enough, you can choose the Hook Up option. Marry one of your tenants. Since you’ve already laid the groundwork between three potential lovers, pick one to continue your BitLife with. Improve the relationship until it’s maxed out, buy a ring from the jeweler and propose. They’ll have to say yes because you are quite the catch!

And there you have it: everything that goes into completing the Neighborhood Watch Challenge in BitLife. That’s not the only challenge available, however. Check out the links below and you’ll find other BitLife guides, like how to complete the Hell’s Kitchen Challenge.

