Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Land Forme Shaymin is finally accessible to everyone in Pokemon GO thanks to the Grass and Gratitude Special Research story. It’s always nice to have a good old-fashioned free Special Research that lets you take your time and end up getting a pretty solid Pokemon on top of that. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete Grass and Gratitude Special Research in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Grass and Gratitude Special Research Tasks & Rewards

A brand new Shaymin can be all yours for the low low cost of completing six sets of tasks in Pokemon GO’s Grass and Gratitude Special Research. This isn’t the first time Shaymin has been available in Pokemon GO, but it’s the first time it has been obtainable for free.

After you get Shaymin, the seventh and final step has players claim XP, Stardust, and some Stickers. Here are all the steps required to get to that point:

Grass and Gratitude (1/7)

Take four snapshots of your Pokemon Three Nanab Berries

Spin 9 Pokestops or Gyms 15 Poke Balls

Walk 2km Cherubi encounter

Step Completion Rewards 1000 XP 500 Stardust Mysterious Component



Grass and Gratitude (2/7)

Take four snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon Three Razz Berries

Take nine snapshots of wild Pokemon Jumpluff encounter

Take 2 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokemon Six Super Potions

Step Completion Rewards 1500 XP 1000 Stardust Rocket Radar



Grass and Gratitude (3/7)

Power up Pokemon 22 times Star Piece

Step Completion Rewards 2500 XP 1500 Stardust Premium Raid Pass



Grass and Gratitude (4/7)

Catch four Grass-type Pokemon Leafeon encounter

Catch nine Pokemon 15 Great Balls

Catch two Flying-type Pokemon 6 Hyper Potions

Step Completion Rewards 3000 XP 2000 Stardust Two Golden Razz Berries



Grass and Gratitude (5/7)

Complete four Field Research tasks Three Pinap Berries

Earn nine hearts with your buddy 15 Ultra Balls

Hatch two Eggs Six Max Potions

Step Completion Rewards 5000 XP 2500 Stardust Two Silver Pinap Berries



Grass and Gratitude (6/7)

Catch 22 different species of Pokemon Lucky Egg

Step Completion Rewards 5000 XP 2500 Stardust Land Forme Shaymin encounter



Grass and Gratitude (7/7)

Claim Rewards 22 Shaymin Stickers 2022 XP 2022 Stardust

Step Completion Rewards 25 Shaymin Candy Incense 22 Ultra Balls



That’s all there is to know about how to complete the Grass and Gratitude Special Research in Pokemon GO. To get even more Candy on top of the 25 at the end of Grass and Gratitude, set Shaymin as your buddy.

