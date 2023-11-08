How to Change Clothes & Outfits in Like a Dragon Gaiden

While Kiryu’s new look in Like a Dragon Gaiden might fit the tone of its story, the more basic suit style loses its appeal pretty fast. As such, you might be curious as to whether or not you can change your clothes and outfit; and, if so, how to do so.

Yakuza Like a Dragon Clothes and Outfit Customization, Explained

Image Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega via Twinfinite

Fortunately, the answer is yes. You can indeed change your clothes and outfits in Like a Dragon Gaiden, and the game even encourages you to do so.

After reaching a certain point in the main story, you’ll gain access to the Castle Boutique. You can then speak to the male clerk to alter Kiryu’s appearance with different articles of clothing, color swaps, and other aesthetic tweaks.

In addition to allowing you to change your appearance both in the base game and during Coliseum matches, this shop also sells new clothing items for you to equip and customize Kiryu with via jackets, shirts, pants, eyewear, makeup, and even masks.

You can likewise equip a few specific Clothing items Akame sells through the Akame Shop at this location, which is vital for completing certain Stroll ‘n Patrol missions that become available as the game progresses.

However, it’s worth noting that the Boutique is the only location you can customize your appearance at. You won’t be able to switch out your clothes from the main menu, and there isn’t any way to swap out your fit at Akame’s Safehouse.

Can You Unequip Glasses in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

It’s also vital to know that you can’t entirely unequip face items like glasses or masks from Kiryu in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Due to the main story’s plot being about Kiryu hiding the fact that he’s alive, it’s impossible to leave his face entirely visible by unequipping these clothing items. Even if it’s only an eyepatch, there has to be something covering at least a portion of the Dragon of Dojima’s face.

It’s a little annoying, but does lead to some worthwhile developments in the story and even some catharsis when he inevitably stops wearing these items later on.

And that’s a wrap on our guide covering whether or not you can change clothes and outfits in Like a Dragon Gaiden. For more on the game, feel free to peruse our other articles related to the series down below.