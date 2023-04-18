How to Change Character Appearance in Minecraft Legends

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

The Minecraft cosmetic collection has always been a fashionable way for players to express themselves through chic outfits. And now, you can explore this feature once again with the latest Legends storyline, showcasing a new lineup of heroes. Here’s everything you need to know about how to change a character’s appearance in Minecraft Legends.

Changing Character Appearances in Minecraft Legends

You can change a character’s appearance in the main menu of Minecraft Legends by pressing the ‘Switch Hero’ button.

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

The Heroes and Mounts section exhibits the same customization as the beginning stages of the game, where you can select various hero skins.

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

Since there is no limitation to changes in character appearances, you can alter a hero to your heart’s content at any point in the game. Players can acquire more skins from the Marketplace in Minecraft Legends’ main menu. From there, you can purchase outfits, like the Fireforged Hero and Strikingly Sneakly Ranger, by exchanging Minecoins (in-game currency.)

Not only does the Marketplace feature skins for your character, but you can get bundles of items to expand your cosmetics further. Additionally, those who complete the Lost Legends saga can earn outfit rewards for their efforts.

How to Change Mount Appearance in Minecraft Legends

When you switch a hero, you can change your mount’s appearance in the Heroes and Mounts section of the main menu. However, players must first download the skin to design various creatures, such as the Horse, Beetle, Bird, and Tiger.

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

You can alter mounts by befriending creatures around the map (there should be an animal icon) and selecting the ‘Swap Mount’ interaction while near them. Mounts also have their own unique quirks you can take advantage of, like how the Big Beaks can glide over long distances. Therefore, you can see which critter works best for you when exploring the Overworld.

That does it for our guide on how to change character appearance in Minecraft Legends. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

