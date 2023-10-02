How to Build Kiwi from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077

Netflix has had mixed success with its anime adaptations, but there’s no doubt that Edgerunners is among the best it’s ever done. The show has received so much acclaim that it’s brought Cyberpunk 2077’s universe back into the spotlight, and with it waves of new and returning players to the game. If you’re one of the many interested in building one of the characters from the show in the actual game, here’s how to build Kiwi from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Kiwi Build: How to Build Netrunner From Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Kiwi is one of the more mysterious characters in Edgerunners. She is Lucy‘s mentor and a master netrunner who is capable of disabling large groups of enemies within seconds, which means for this build we’re leaning heavily into an Intelligence-focused character. In fact, we won’t even be using any firepower at all since Kiwi does everything with her mind.

Best Lifepath for Kiwi Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Before going any further though, you might be wondering if there’s a specific Lifepath that’s best for a Kiwi Build in Cyberpunk 2077.

While Corpo or Streetkid ties in well with Kiwi’s brutal survival instinct, you can select whichever one resonates most with you. Aside from impacting the intro section and opening up some unique dialogue options throughout the game, this choice doesn’t impact who your character is too aggressively.

Best Weapons, Cyberware, and Gear for Kiwi Build in Cyberpunk 2077

The idea with our Kiwi build is that we’re going to be able to spread Cyber Pyschosis, Grenade Detonations, Suicides, Weapon Glitch, and other Ultimate Quickhacks between enemies in a single upload. Luckily, the 2.0 updates made this easier than ever, and choosing the right gear only helps make this process even easier.

Best Cyberware

In terms of Cyberware, the most important bits will be your Cyberdeck and equipment tied to your Frontal Cortex. When in doubt, you can basically utilize the same gear recommended for the Netrunner build.

Tetratronic Rippler – These models can be found at Viktor’s Ripperdoc store throughout your playthrough. This is the best Cyberdeck for this build thaks to its 75% reduction in Quickhack Uploads and a reduction in Quickhack Cooldowns. It also makes Ultimate Quickhack effects spread between enemies while Overclock is active, which is going to be crucial for taking out big groups of enemies without weapons.

– These models can be found at Viktor’s Ripperdoc store throughout your playthrough. This is the thaks to its 75% reduction in Quickhack Uploads and a reduction in Quickhack Cooldowns. It also makes Ultimate Quickhack effects spread between enemies while Overclock is active, which is going to be crucial for taking out big groups of enemies without weapons. Netwatch – This is the best alternative if you can’t find a Tetratronic Rippler for whatever reason. Though it lacks the former’s exceptional buffs, this Deck boosts Quickhack damage and spread distance for spreadable Quickhacks, which is great if you want to go for a Contagion-style build.

Visual Cortex – Increases Crit damage by 30%

– Increases Crit damage by 30% Bioconductor – Gives you the chance to score critical hits with Quickhacks, but at the cost of lowering your total RAM.

– Gives you the chance to score critical hits with Quickhacks, but at the cost of lowering your total RAM. Ex-Disk – Capable of boosting both your RAM and Quickhack speed. You can find these at Viktor’s place in Watson, and he has a Tier 5 fairly early on for 40,000 Eurodollars.

– Capable of boosting both your RAM and Quickhack speed. You can find these at Viktor’s place in Watson, and he has a Tier 5 fairly early on for 40,000 Eurodollars. Optical Camo – Purchased from the Ripper Doc in East Santa Domingo. You should obviously go for the better one, but the lower quality variants will suit the early game and still last for a decent amount of time.

– Purchased from the Ripper Doc in East Santa Domingo. You should obviously go for the better one, but the lower quality variants will suit the early game and still last for a decent amount of time. Memory Boost: One of the most important pieces of Cyberware you can get. In addition to increasing your RAM, it allows you to regenerate RAM for every enemy you neutralize, turning you into a perpetual Quickhacking machine.

Best Clothes and Armor

As for the best Clothing and Armor you can use for a Kiwi build in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s fairly open-ended.

Ever since the 2.0 update, clothing hasn’t factored into Armor nearly as much. As such, you’ll want to track down a stylish long coat and some clothing that boosts your Quickhack resistance. From there, you can increase your Armor through your Cyberware of choice.

Best Attribute Point Distribution for Kiwi Build

We’ll now dig into what the best Attributes are for a Kiwi build in Cyberpunk 2077.

Since we know from the show that Kiwi is arguably the most powerful pure Netrunner in Edgerunners, it would make sense to build your character almost exclusively around Intelligence. This should be maxed out to 20 as soon as possible, especially since Quickhacks are going to be your primary source of dealing damage.

After that, Cool and Technical Ability are your next best options. Cool boosts your overall Crit Damage and has perks related to Stealth, while Technical Ability gives you a bit more Armor while also offering Perks that increase your Cyberware Capacity.

The rest can then be distributed to Body and Reflexes as you see fit. We’d personally recommend putting a bit more into Body, as your V will need all the extra Health they can get.

Best Perks for Kiwi Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Next up are the best Perks you can choose for your Kiwi build.

The majority fall into the Intelligence tree, though there are some tied to the Cool tree due to the fact that you’ll need to remain stealthy whenever possible. You should still have plenty of Perk points left over after this though, so you’re free to invest in whatever other skills you believe will help with your particular play style.

Intelligence

Optimization : Increase RAM recovery rate by 35 percent.

: Increase RAM recovery rate by 35 percent. Proximity Propagation : Redices the RAM cost of Quickhacks based on how close you are to your target. The maximum reduction is 35 percent.

: Redices the RAM cost of Quickhacks based on how close you are to your target. The maximum reduction is 35 percent. Encryption : Reduces Tracability for all Quickhacks by 30 percent.

: Reduces Tracability for all Quickhacks by 30 percent. Subordination : Increase duration for Control Quickhacks used on enemies with full health by 100 percent.

: Increase duration for Control Quickhacks used on enemies with full health by 100 percent. Embedded Exploit : Increase RAM recovery rate by 10 percent. At Level 2, enemies affected by Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, or Distract Enemies suffer 60 percent more damage from Quickhacks.

: Increase RAM recovery rate by 10 percent. At Level 2, enemies affected by Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, or Distract Enemies suffer 60 percent more damage from Quickhacks. Speculation : Neutralizing a target with a Combat Quickhack recovers 25 percent of the RAM cost for all Quickhacks currently affecting them.

: Neutralizing a target with a Combat Quickhack recovers 25 percent of the RAM cost for all Quickhacks currently affecting them. Icepick : The RAM cost for Combat Quickhacks is reduced by 1 when they’re used against enemies affected by Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, or Distract Enemies.

: The RAM cost for Combat Quickhacks is reduced by 1 when they’re used against enemies affected by Control Quickhacks, Covert Quickhacks, or Distract Enemies. Shadowrunner : Successfully performing a Takedown reduces your Traceability by 100 percent.

: Successfully performing a Takedown reduces your Traceability by 100 percent. System Overwhelm : For each unique Quickhack or DOT effect impacting the target, you deal 7 percent more Quickhack damage to them.

: For each unique Quickhack or DOT effect impacting the target, you deal 7 percent more Quickhack damage to them. Overclock : Increases RAM recovery rate by 10 percent. At Level 2, increase Quickhack damage by 10 percent. At Level 3, Unlocks the Overclock Mode When activated by pressing L1 and R1 or LB and RB simultaneously, you can continue to use Quickhacks even if you’re out of RAM, This is done in exchange for your Health though, with more powerful Quickhacks depleting larger chunks of your Health bar. The mode lasts 14 seconds.

: Increases RAM recovery rate by 10 percent. At Level 2, increase Quickhack damage by 10 percent. At Level 3, Unlocks the Overclock Mode Race Against Mind : When Overclock is active, you deal more Quickhack damage based on how much of your health has been depleted. The maximum damage increase is 50 percent, and is only based on Health you’ve used up while Overclock is active.

: When Overclock is active, you deal more Quickhack damage based on how much of your health has been depleted. The maximum damage increase is 50 percent, and is only based on Health you’ve used up while Overclock is active. Power Surge : Activating Overclock instantly restores your Health equal to five times your maximum RAM.

: Activating Overclock instantly restores your Health equal to five times your maximum RAM. Sublimation : When Overclock is active, all RAM recovery effects also regenerate Health.

: When Overclock is active, all RAM recovery effects also regenerate Health. Spillover: When Overclock is active, there is a 50 percent chance for Quickhacks to spread to an additional target.

Cool

Feline Footwork : When crouched, you gain 15 percent movement speed and Mitigation Chance. Mitigation gives you a chance to reduce incoming damage by whatever your Mitigation Chance is.

: When crouched, you gain 15 percent movement speed and Mitigation Chance. Unexposed : When aiming from cover, your Mitigation chance increases by 20 percent.

: When aiming from cover, your Mitigation chance increases by 20 percent. Small Target : When crouched and not moving, your Mitigation Chance increases by 20 percent.

: When crouched and not moving, your Mitigation Chance increases by 20 percent. Ninjutsu : Increases movement speed while crouched by 15 percent. At Level 2, increases your mitigation chance by 15 percent while crouched. At Level 3, you gain the ability to sprint while crouching.

: Increases movement speed while crouched by 15 percent. At Level 2, increases your mitigation chance by 15 percent while crouched. At Level 3, you gain the ability to sprint while crouching. Serpentine : Increases Mitigation chance by 30 percent when crouch-sprinting.

: Increases Mitigation chance by 30 percent when crouch-sprinting. Shinobi Sprint: Crouch-sprinting during combat costs 75 percent less Stamina.

Best Skills to Progress for Kiwi Build

The last piece of the puzzle is figuring out what Skills you should progress for your Kiwi build.

In addition to the rather obvious Netrunner track, Engineer and Headhunter are both essential. The latter increases your stealth capabilities, while the former boosts your Armor and Cyberware capacity. All of the tracks have abilities that are worth unlocking though, so spend some time experimenting to ensure you earn at least a few of their early abilities and bonuses.

That does it for our guide on how to build Kiwi from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077.