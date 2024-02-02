How to Baton Pass & Shift in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload isn’t just a 1:1 remake of the original PS2 game; it comes with plenty of quality-of-life improvements and gameplay tweaks as well. Here’s how to Baton Pass and Shift in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Shift Feature Explained

Arguably one of the best features of Persona 5 was the Baton Pass, which allowed you to hand your turn off to another party member whenever you hit an enemy’s weakness or landed a critical hit. That feature has been brought over to Persona 3 Reload, though it works just a little bit differently.

In Persona 3 Reload, the feature is now referred to as Shift, and it unlocks fairly early on after you start exploring Tartarus. Whereas in Persona 5 your power would increase with each Baton Pass, that’s not how it works with Shift. There’s no change in power output with Shift, but it still gives you the chance to hit multiple weaknesses in a single turn.

How to Use Shift

To use Shift, you’ll first need to land a critical hit or hit an enemy’s weakness. Crits can be landed by increasing your crit rate with spells like Sukukaja. On the other hand, learning weaknesses comes with trial and error, or by using Fuuka’s Analysis ability.

Either way, once you meet either one of these conditions, you get one more turn to act. Instead of using the same character, you can press LT or L2 to Shift and hand over your turn to another character. This is great for fights with multiple enemy types, as they likely have different weaknesses. By hitting all their weaknesses and downing every enemy, you can then unleash an All-Out Attack for big damage.

This applies for both regular combat encounters and boss fights. Utilizing Shift is essential to clearing your fights efficiently, so make sure you’re always trying to hit weaknesses.

That’s all you need to know about how Baton Pass and Shift work in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.