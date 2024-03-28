How to Annoy Opal in the Car in Open Roads

The few car journeys are the highlight of Open Roads, as Tess and Opal chat about life and get to know each other better. However, to unlock a trophy/achievement, you’ll want to annoy Opal in the car in Open Roads. Here’s what you need to do.

What to Do to Annoy Opal in Open Roads

When you’re on the first car journey in Open Roads, part way into the game, you’ll be able to interact with the radio, open the glovebox, and text your Dad. If you turn around and look behind you, you’ll see Tess’ backpack on the back seat of the car.

Interact with it and Opal will shout at you for messing around in the car. Who wasn’t shouted at for touching what they shouldn’t be in the car when they were a kid? After that, the normal course of action is to play around with your phone again or progress to the next part of the story. However, instead, you can unlock a gold trophy called Does This Bug You? by annoying Opal.

Image Source: Annapurna via Twinfinite

To annoy her, all you need to do is keep messing with your backpack on the back seat. It’s around ten times you need to interact with it (you can just spam X/A to do so), at which point the screen will go black before Opal tells you off and says to leave it alone completely.

Since the backpack is used in other ways later in the story and during later car rides, you need to make sure you complete this and unlock the achievement/trophy in the first one, shortly after you begin the adventure.

The Open Roads platinum trophy is an easy one to get. You can unlock it in under three hours quite easily. If you don’t get the one for annoying Opal during your first playthrough, it’ll only take you a few minutes to do the tidy up, since you can utilize chapter select once you’ve completed the story once.

