If there was ever a constant to NBA 2K games, it’s been allowing players to utilize just about any skill move or pass they can think of to break an opposing defense. That applies to a good old fashioned alley-oop as well, and not just to a teammate. So without further ado, here’s how to alley-oop in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Alley-Oop Guide

As was the case last year, there are three different ways to complete an alley-oop in NBA 2K24. Let’s start with the basics, shall we?

Alley-Oop to a Teammate

Xbox: Double-tap Y, use Left Joystick to select receiver.

Double-tap Y, use Left Joystick to select receiver. PlayStation: Double-tap Triangle, use Left Joystick to select receiver.

Double-tap Triangle, use Left Joystick to select receiver. Nintendo Switch: Double-tap X, use Left Joy-Con to select receiver.

Video Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

This is your everyday alley-oop pass, where you pick out a teammate and double-tap the lob pass. Not every pass is going to come off of course, so it’s important to time your alley-oop to perfection. Luckily, the 2KU game mode exists, allowing players to hone their skills all over the court.

For what it’s worth, an alley-oop will have a higher success rate if you’re seeking out an elite finisher with an excellent passer. Players will also have to press the corresponding button at the end of the pass to complete the move, but worry not! The prompt is very obvious.

Bounce Pass Alley-Oop

Xbox: A + B, move toward receiver.

A + B, move toward receiver. PlayStation: X + O, move toward receiver.

X + O, move toward receiver. Nintendo Switch: B + A, move toward receiver.

Video Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

The bounce pass alley-oop offers an alternative, but finding an excellent passer and elite finisher is just as important if not more so. Timing is even more crucial to the bounce pass, as defenses are more likely to break up this type of pass rather than a lob. In the video above, the pass doesn’t quite come off as planned, but the basket counts just the same.

This type of alley-oop is best used when in space or on a 2-on-1 breakaway. But if you’re able to make a bounce pass work in traffic, it’s worth trying. The end result is arguably more satisfying as well.

Alley-Oop to Yourself

Xbox: Double-tap Y, move toward hoop.

Double-tap Y, move toward hoop. PlayStation: Double-tap Triangle, move toward hoop.

Double-tap Triangle, move toward hoop. Nintendo Switch: Double-tap X, move toward hoop.

Video Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Sometimes you just want to take care of business yourself, and there’s an option for that as well. Once again, 2KU is a good way to practice these moves, but obviously you’ll want to find an athletic player who can hang in the paint. Maybe a lane to the basket opened up while you were running a play. Or better yet, you’ve broken away and have nothing but open court in front of you.

Whatever the case may be, it doesn’t get much more satisfying than throwing a pass to yourself off the backboard and slamming home.

That’s everything on how to alley-oop in NBA 2K24, so what are you waiting for? It’s time to get out there and take the court by storm. And in-between games, be sure to check back here regularly for Twinfinite’s continued NBA 2K coverage.