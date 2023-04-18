How to Add Crew Members in Disney Speedstorm

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Crew Members is Disney Speedstorm’s fun way of bringing popular Disney supporting characters to the game as upgradable perks for the main racers. They won’t appear during matches or anything, but they will always be there in your inventory improving your stats.

It’s easy to forget to add crew members to your race since they’re pretty hidden in the collections, but they’re actually quite valuable and do make a difference when it comes to getting the win. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to add Crew Members to your favorite racers in Disney Speedstorm.

Adding Crew Members to Your Racer in Disney Speedstorm

To get started adding a crew member, click on the ‘Collections’ tab on the top left of the main menu. There are plenty of collections to look at, but it’s probably a good idea to select the group of characters to which the character you’d like to add a Crew Member belongs – and also a character who has a crew member available already. For this guide, we’ll be using Goofy from Mickey and Friends.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

At the bottom right corner of the screen, select ‘Edit Racer’.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The first page you’ll see when editing your racer is the “Upgrade” tab, simply press R1 if you’re playing on PlayStation, or the equivalent button to switch to the second page on other consoles. This will take you to the Crew page, where you will find four empty slots for each member. If you already have Crew Members for Goofy, for example, the first slot will be available to add one. Click on ‘Add’.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Now’s a good time to compare the bonuses you’ll receive from each Crew Member by looking at the right menu on the screen, or you can click on “Crew Bonuses” as well. Every crew member provides different bonuses, such as helping you handle the kart better, giving you extra loot points, and they can improve your skills.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

While you’re able to have 4 crew members equipped, not all of the slots will be readily available to use. To unlock the other slots, you have to Star Up your racer by upgrading them with shards.

Like the racers, Crew Members have a rarity system. Epic Crew Members (gold) need 10 shards to be unlocked, while Rare (purple) and Common (blue) both need 5 shards. You can find these shards in the Shop as single offers, inside Universal Boxes, or available in Limited Events by completing challenges.

Hopefully, this helped you discover how to add crew members to your racer in Disney Speedstorm. For more guides on Disney Speedstorm, or similar games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, have a look at our related links down below.

Related Posts