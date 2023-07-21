How Long Is Pikmin 4? Completion Time, Explained

Nintendo and Eighting’s real-time strategy title Pikmin 4 was released worldwide on July 21, giving Switch users across the globe a chance to drop in and create their own playable character for the time in the series’ history. But how long will it take to play through?

Unsurprisingly, it’ll vary based on your competency and the extent to which you like to complete your video games.

Pikmin 4 Playthrough Time

Playing through the base story line in Pikmin 4 will take most players between 10 and 15 hours. That’s assuming you’re not especially interested in working your way through side objectives, tracking down leads and generally spending time exploring. There’s also some post-game content you can enjoy after the main story is finished. Naturally, this will add a few hours on.

If you’re someone who can’t get enough of video games, exploring and Pikmin 4 specifically, you can expect to roughly double that play time. Seeing everything Pikmin 4 has to offer will take you around 20 to 25 hours.

Obviously these aren’t exact measurements and other factors will affect play time. More skilled players who know Pikmin games well will naturally progress faster; those who are picking up a Pikmin title for the first time might struggle to get to grips with some of the game mechanics and puzzles, therefore taking longer to work their way through the narrative.

It tracks roughly with what we expected: Pikmin 3 took around 10 to 15 hours to complete the main narrative as well.

There’s also no time limit to Pikmin 4’s missions, meaning players don’t have to worry about becoming distracted or playing slowly. A day in-game is usually around 20 minutes of play time, although this can vary too.

That’s everything to know about Pikmin 4’s length. For more on Nintendo’s 2023 title, including every Pikmin type that features, stick with us here.