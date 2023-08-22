How Long Is Immortals of Aveum? Playthrough Time and Chapters, Explained

Ascendant Studios’ debut title, Immortals of Aveum, takes players on an epic fantasy journey through Aveum. As is the case with most single player titles, players want to know how much bang they get for their buck. Here’s how long Immortals of Aveum is, with the average playthrough time and number of chapters explained.

Immortals of Aveum Length & Chapters

In a pre-release interview, Ascendant revealed that Immortals of Aveum will take around 25 hours to complete. That’s certainly what we found in our playthrough, which totaled around 20 hours to complete the main campaign.

As a result, it seems fairly safe to assume that the average player will complete the narrative in 20 to 25 hours.

Naturally, it’ll be a little more complex than that. Choosing easier difficulties will likely reduce the length of your playtime, with the opposite true of selecting higher difficulties. Player competency will also factor in, with better FPS players likely to complete the various missions and overcome enemies a lot faster.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

It’s also worth saying that your completionist traits will come into play. According to the game itself, we completed the main narrative having only complete around 70% of the game. As a result, there’s probably around 30 to 35 hours of gameplay in Immortals of Aveum if you want to reach 100%.

Finally, there are 20 chapters in the main narrative including the Epilogue. While that seems like an average of around an hour per chapter, we found it was slightly more complex than that.

The first few chapters came in considerably shorter, with chapters one through three taking around half an hour each to work through. The later chapters in the game took well over an hour to complete, with enemies and bosses more challenging.

That's everything to say on Immortals of Aveum's length, playthrough time and the number of chapters.