How to Get Pikmin 4 Demo Rewards (& Pikmin Bloom Item)

If you played the demo for Pikmin 4 before purchasing the full game, there are some in-game rewards you can take advantage of. One of them is a gift that will help you during the game, and the other is an exclusive item for the mobile game Pikmin Bloom. If you’re not sure how to claim these rewards, we’re here to help. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Pikmin 4 demo rewards.

How to Get the Demo Gift

The reward for playing the demo for Pikmin 4 is a helpful bonus to get you started in the game. It will automatically detect if you have save data from the demo and ask if you would like to import it. Choose yes, and the game will automatically give you five Bomb Rocks. Bomb Rocks are super helpful to have, especially early in the game. They deal massive damage on enemies and destroy tough walls in a single blast.

You will only receive this reward of five Bomb Rocks if your demo save file has at least 1,500 Sparklium. This means you had to have found many treasures and essentially “beat” the demo. If you only played the demo for 5-10 minutes, you won’t have enough for the reward.

There doesn’t seem to be a way to import your demo save data if you select no when it asks in the beginning of the game. Therefore, make sure you maximize your time in the demo before starting the full game if you want the reward.

How to Get the Pikmin Bloom Reward

There is also a reward in the mobile game Pikmin Bloom if you played the Pikmin 4 Demo. The reward here is an Oatchi-Rider costume.

To get it, go to the title screen on the demo and choose to send confirmation that you completed it to your My Nintendo account. Then, visit the My Nintendo page for the costume reward right here.

Make sure you are logged into your My Nintendo account. The Oatchi-Rider costume should be available for 0 platinum points. Click “redeem,” and you will receive a 13-digit reward code.

Take this code and enter it in your Pikmin Bloom app on the gift redemption page. This will unlock the Oatchi-Rider costume that you can wear in Pikmin Bloom.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Pikmin 4 demo rewards. For more information about the game, be sure to check out our official review right here.