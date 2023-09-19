How to Get Glimmering Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask, is live, and with it comes a bunch of secrets for players to discover. One of which includes a brand new key item, the Glimmering Charm. However, some players need clarification on how to acquire it. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Glimmering Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Getting the Glimmering Charm In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To obtain the Glimmering Charm, you must complete the Kitakami Pokedex, which means catching all 200 Pokemon displayed in it. This also includes the version exclusive Pokemon, like Aipom and Gligar.

Image Source: Techno Trainer via Youtube

When you complete it, you’ll receive a message from Professor Jacq to meet with him so he can reward you with the charm.

What Does It Do?

With the Glimmering Charm acquired, you can now earn more Tera Shards from completing Tera Raid battles. It’s not a major reward like the Shiny Charm was for completing the Paldean Pokedex, but more rewards are always nice.

That said, Tera Shards are always appreciated, especially for competitive play, as they allow you to change what typing your Pokemon will Terastallize into. Remember, you’ll need fifty Shards in total to change the Tera typing of a Pokemon of your choice.

For example, if you want your Pikachu to become a Poison-type when Terastallized, you’ll need fifty Poison Tera Shards. The same applies if you wish to change its typing again. Higher star Tera Raids reward more Shards, so look for those when aiming to farm Tera Shards!

The Glimmering Charm works the same as the Shiny Charm. It appears in your key items slot, and its effect applies naturally to the game without needing your intervention.

And that’s everything you need to know on how to get the Glimmering Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. For more on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, take a look at the links below.