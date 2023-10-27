Which one is the best for you?

After a 13-year hiatus, Remedy Entertainment’s light-vs-dark survival horror has returned. While many themes and gameplay elements remain the same as its predecessor, some of you may be wondering how to change the difficulty in Alan Wake 2. If so, we’ll clue you in down below.

How Do I Change the Difficulty in Alan Wake 2?

Fortunately, changing the difficulty in Alan Wake 2 is really straightforward.

All you need to do is pause the game using the Options button on PS5 or the Menu button on Xbox (signified by three horizontal lines on both controllers). Then, toggle down to the ‘Difficulty’ option and select it. Here, you’ll be given the choice between Story, Normal, and Hard.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

What’s the Difference Between the Difficulties?

Story Mode

This is obviously the easiest mode, and it reduces damage significantly. In fact, most damage received from enemies is marginal and monsters largely only take two or three shots to put down. Plus, most of the time, you don’t need to remove enemies’ Shadow Shield; just shooting them should suffice.

Normal Mode

There’s a big jump in challenge between Story mode and Normal mode. Enemies take more bullets to defeat, and you’ll need to consistently use your flashlight to burn away enemies’ Shadow Shields to defeat them. You’ll also receive more damage from enemy attacks.

Hard Mode

Not only do monsters’ attacks deal way more damage, but they’re also more resistant to your weapons. In other words, you’ll have to make every shot count, as well as consistently utilize your flashlight to dispel their Shadow Shields.

And that concludes our guide on how to change difficulty in Alan Wake 2. For more on the game, head down to the relevant links below.