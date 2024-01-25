Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love Walkthrough

In Hogwarts Legacy, a lot of things depend on the House that the player chooses to be in. Different experiences happen to Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff members. It’s no different with quests. Here is our walkthrough for the Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Ghost of Our Love Hogwarts Legacy Walkthrough

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The first thing you need to know is that the Ghost of Our Love quest is different depending on what House you choose to be in Hogwarts Legacy. The main difference is the starting location of the prerequisite quest, but the tasks are pretty much the same for all.

After you attend all the classes and complete the “Trials of Merlin” quest in the main storyline, you will get a letter in the Owl Post. It will assign you with a House-specific quest and lead you to meet a ghost called Richard Jackdaw.

Every player, no matter which House they chose in Hogwarts Legacy, must find the location on the map Richard Jackdaw tells you about. The map itself contains a drawing of the bridge with floating candles in the background.

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Each House has a separate map-finding quest for the “Ghost of Our Love” in Hogwarts Legacy and they all have different locations.

Where To Find Map With Floating Candles Hogwarts Legacy

Introductory Quest House Starting Location The Hunt for the Missing Pages Gryffindor Hogsmeade Scrope’s Last Hope Slytherin Cave underneath the Hogwarts Castle Ollivander’s Heirloom Ravenclaw Owlery Prisoner of Love Hufflepuff Vault below Upper Hogsfield

Map With Floating Candles Location Gryffindor

Start “The Hunt for the Missing Pages” quest and Nearly Headless Nick will take you to the cemetery north of Hogsmeade to meet Sir Patrick Delaney-Podmore. After you talk with him, search for the grave to the right of the entrance to the crypt and there you will find the map.

Map With Floating Candles Location Slytherin

In the “Scrope’s Last Hope” quest for Slytherin players in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to find a cave located under the Hogwarts Castle called Apollonia’s Grotto. The cave itself is easily recognizable because it has a red squid painted on the wall.

Place the missing piece on a platform to open a hidden area with a chest inside it. Open the chest and you will find the Map With Floating Candles.

Map With Floating Candles Location Ravenclaw

Ravenclaw members in Hogwarts Legacy have to talk to Ollivander, the wand master with a shop in Hogsmeade. He will guide you to the Owlery.

Owlery is located southwest of the Hogwarts Castle. You need to reach the top of the Owlery and in the southern part of that area, there is a Map With Floating Candles on the floor.

Map With Floating Candles Location Hufflepuff

If you are a Hufflepuff, go to Upper Hogsfield. Once you get there, locate the house behind the vendor stall belonging to Claire Beaumont.

Enter the house and you will see a chest on the right side of the door. Open the chest and collect the Map With Floating Candles.

Ghost of Our Love Floating Candles Location Hogwarts Legacy

Once members of all of the Hogwarts houses find the Map With Floating Candles, the quest becomes the same again for everyone. Note that you can find the Floating Candles in Hogwarts Legacy only during nighttime. To switch from day to night, press the F button if you play on a PC, or the right analog stick if you’re a console player.

The first thing you need to do in your search for the Floating Candles in the Ghost of Our Love quest is to teleport to the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, north of Hogwarts Castle. When you get there, you will see a bridge ahead of you.

Image Source: Avalanche Software

When you step your foot on the bridge, cast the Lumos spell. The light on your wand reveals Floating Candles. Follow them.

The Floating Candles will lead you directly into the Forbidden Forest. Follow their lead until they reveal you a chest on the top of the hill. You will recognize this area by two chairs, a table, and a candle that stands right next to the chest.

Open the chest to collect the outfit, which is a reward for the successful completion of the Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Besides the outfit, players also get 400 Galleons and 180 XP.

That’s it when it comes to completing the Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy. You see that it is a bit of a unique quest because the Map of Floating Candles location is different for each House. Follow the steps we’ve provided closely and there shouldn’t be any problems.