Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Mods on Console?

Mods are considered, by now, an integral part of the gaming culture. They can make games a little more fun, or a little more wacky. In either case, they are abundant and often brilliant. Hogwarts Legacy has mods on PC, but does it have them on console?

Can You Use Mods in Hogwarts Legacy on Console?

The answer unfortunately for console gamers is no, Hogwarts Legacy does not have mods. Mods, as aforementioned, can be used but only on the PC version of the game.

Mods often require players to venture into the actual files of the game. This is easily done when playing on a PC, as everything is accessible through the file system. On consoles, however, it is less common to see mods being used.

Although not impossible, as games such as Minecraft can be modded on console, it is generally a lot more work and quite finicky to get right. Mods in the first place if untested/not tested properly can essentially destroy your gameplay experience, so it would be even worse on console where it’s harder to revert such things.

As an example, players of Skyrim have been perfecting the game’s files for years, but every now and then there will be one that practically breaks the game. This can be infuriating as game saves can be effected along with other files.

Hogwarts Legacy seems to have avoided any majorly cursed mods so far, but it’s always worth being aware of. For this reason, it’s easier to keep console versions of games unmodded, and vanilla for the sake of headaches.

If you do happen to own the PC version of the game, and wish to try out some mods (of which there are many good ones as well), you can try some out through the Nexus Mods Manager. Just make sure to keep backups of everything!

