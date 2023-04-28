Image Source: miHoYo

Honkai Star Rail features a wide variety of quests for you to embark on as your chosen team of interstellar heroes. Among them is a rather comical, light-hearted Trailblazer sidequest called Hide-and-Seek which involves, you guessed it, tracking down a handful of young NPCs for a good batch of rewards. If you’re not sure of the requirements to start the quest and the steps to complete it, here is our Hide and Seek quest guide in Honkai Star Rail.

What is Required to Get the Hide-and-Seek Quest in Honkai Star Rail

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Hide and Seek is the fifth quest within the Chapter 1 Trailblaze Mission called “In the Withering Wintry Night”, which officially starts off the first world you can Trailblaze. In order to access this quest you must have done the following:

Completed the “You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide” quest

Achieved Trailblazer Level 7 or higher

How to Complete the Hide-and-Seek Quest

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

The Hide and Seek quest starts in Jarilo-VI, Boulder Town, and you’ll initiate it by speaking with Natasha after she talks with Sampo. After the dialogue, head outside of Natasha’s Clinic and look for your teammates March 7th and Dan Heng.

Once you find her, check to see what March 7th is up to. It seems she’s trying to find both Sampo and Dan Heng, and the kids who call themselves the Moles know where they are. To join the Moles and find out the information, March 7th needs to play a game of hide-and-seek with the kids and win.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Offer to help her and the kids will offer a practice round of the game. Agree to it and the round will start with the objective of finding one of them. Run immediately to the right towards the nearby space anchor beside a door, and Hook will be hiding just on the other side of the doorway.

This will conclude the practice round. The official round of hide-and-seek will involve finding all three kids in the nearby area.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

To locate the first kid simply go over to the left and find Hook hiding behind a couple of large mine carts by the Geomarrow Ores.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

To track down Moles’ Sidekick/Cunning Child run to the north and you’ll find her hiding behind some boxes on the left side of the walkway. She’ll tempt you with a trick question, but choose not to answer it.

Image Souce: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Finding the third and last kid Julian involves overcoming a different sort of trickery. You’ll overhear March 7th airing her suspicions about a man in the main area that’s been staring your way the entire time.

Inquire the “Seemingly Adult Man”, and after choosing the dialogue options that directly point out his identity his cover will soon be blown, revealing a much smaller Julian who’s apparently able to transform his appearance.

With all three kids found the game and quest is complete, the Moles honoring their agreement. The rewards you receive include:

300 x Trailblaze EXP

3 x Adventure Logs

4000 x Credits

This concludes our Hide and Seek quest guide in Honkai Star Rail. We hope that you find this helpful and let us know what you think of the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for everything in Honkai Star Rail.

