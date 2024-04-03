Heardle Song of the Day: Daily Clues and Answer

Heardle is one daily puzzle-solving game that has exploded in popularity over the past few months. Released two or so months ago, it tasks players with guessing the name of the song along with its artist by listening to a short music clip. Since you only have six guesses to nail today’s track, here are a few hints and the answer for Heardle’s song of the day for July 6, 2022.

Heardle July 6 Daily Song Clues

Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a huge list of popularly streamed artists. Therefore, users may face challenges while guessing the song in the first place. But, here are a few clues so that you can easily recognize the music yourself:

This song is an R&B track from 1999, performed by an American artist

One of the lyrics in the song reads “Would you comfort me?”

Heardle Answer for Today – July 6

Image via Heardle

For those struggling to find the answer for today’s Heardle, here’s the song featured on June 1:

Today’s Heardle Answer (July 6) – “If You Had My Love” by Jennifer Lopez!”

The puzzle resets every day at 12 AM local time, and as we’ve mentioned earlier, you will get six tries to maintain your streak.

Previous Heardle Answers

Eric Carmen! – “Hungry Eyes”

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

Paula Abdul – Straight Up

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall, Pt 2

The Suburbs – Arcade Fire

“Dance Monkey” by Tones and I!

Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey.

For The Love Of Money – The O’Jays

Groove Is In The Heart – Dee-Lite

Rock With You – Michael Jackson

Pony – Ginuwine

There Is A Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths

Chic – Good Times!

“Build Me Up Buttercup” – The Foundations

Iris – The Goo Goo Dolls

Respect – Aretha Franklin

Genie in a Bottle – Christina Aguilera

Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris), by Usher

“Let’s Dance” by David Bowie

One Direction – What Makes You Beautiful

Simon & Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

Green Day – Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Calvin Harris and Disciples—How Deep is Your Love

The Emotions – Best Of My love

CREAM (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” by Wu-Tang Clan

The Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition

Prince – When Doves Cry

Roy Orbison – Pretty Woman

Marvin Gaye – Sexual Healing

Mariah Carey – Fantasy

MGMT – Electric Feel

Eagles – Hotel California

Alanis Morissette – Ironic

Pharrell – Frontin’ (ft. Jay-Z)

AC/DC – Back In Black

Robin S – Show Me Love

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

Backstreet Boys – ‘I Want It That Way’

Bob Dylan – ‘Like a Rolling Stone.’

Alicia Keys – ‘If I Ain’t Got You.’

Notorious B.I.G – ‘Juicy.’

Justin Timberlake – ‘Like I Love You.’

Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball

Deep Purple – Smoke on the Water

George Michael – Freedom 90

Estelle – American Boy (ft. Kanye West)

Santa – “Maria Maria”

Blue Öyster Cult – (Don’t Fear) The Reaper

Jamiroquai – Virtual Insanity

Stardust – ‘Music Sounds Better With You’

TLC – ‘No Scrub’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers.’

Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey – ‘I Know What You Want (ft. Flipmode Squad)’

Rage Against the Machine – ‘Killing In the Name Of’

*NSYNC – ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’

Candi Staton – ‘You Hearts Run Free’

Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories – ‘Stay (I Missed You)’

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’

Amerie – ‘1 Thing’

Rolling Stones – ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Lauryn Hill – ‘Ex-Factor’

Shakira – ‘Whenever, Wherever’

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’

Snoop Dogg – ‘Young, Wild and Free (ft. Bruno Mars)’

Arctic Monkeys – ‘I Bet You Look Good On the Dancefloor’

Annie Lennox – ‘Walking On Broken Glass’

Fatboy Slim – ‘Praise You’

Cheryl Lynn – ‘Got to be Real’

Oasis – ‘Wonderwall’

Camila Cabello – ‘My Oh My’

Koffee – ‘Toast’

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – ‘Californication’

John Legend – ‘Ordinary People’

Luther Vandross – ‘Never Too Much’

Fugees – ‘Ready or Not’

Led Zeppelin- ‘Immigrant Song’

Spice Girls – ‘Wannabe’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Hall and Oates – ‘You’re Making My Dreams Come True’

Cardi B – ‘Up’

Ace of Base – ‘All That She Wants’

Missy Elliot – ‘Get Your Freak On’

Foo Fighters – ‘Learn to Fly’

Dolly Parton – ‘Jolene’

Mark Ronson (ft. Amy Winehouse) – ‘Valerie’

Linkin Park – ‘Numb’

The Kid LAROI ft Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Destiny’s Child – ‘Independent Women Pt1’

Wizkid (ft. Tems) – ‘Essence’

Daft Punk – ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’

We hope that daily clues and answers helped in securing your long Heardle streak. We strongly recommend bookmarking this page to keep yourself updated with Heardle’s daily clues and answer.

That’s everything you need to know about Heardle’s song of the day. For more tips and tricks, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

