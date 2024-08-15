Natsume Inc. brings another installment to the Harvest Moon game series with Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home. The relaxed farming sim brings all the favorite elements of previous Harvest Moon games in a shiny new package. Plant and nurture crops, raise livestock, and use all your best strategy skills to create a thriving farm! Let’s check out everything you need to download and play this latest Harvest Moon title, with the Harvest Moon Home Sweet Home release time & preload details.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Countdown

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is due for release on iOS and Android in August 2024. Despite it already being August, there is still no specific release date or time announced. It is also not available for pre-order on either platform.

Image Source: Natsume Inc.

In Home Sweet Home, your character is returning from the city to the country after ten long years. It is up to you to freshen up the village and entice new residents! There may also be time to date some of your friendly neighbors and attend exciting festivals.

Harvest Moon fans are looking forward to the release since it was announced by the CEO in a statement:

We are excited to bring a fresh new Harvest Moon experience back to mobile gamers with Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home. Following the traditional Harvest Moon style that fans know and love, along with some familiar faces, we hope this will be a cozy farming adventure favorite for all mobile gamers. We look forward to welcoming you home this summer!

As no details have been released yet, we don’t know the file size. You’d be safe to assume it would be similar to or higher than the previous Harvest Moon mobile games at almost 800MB.

With little news to go on, it looks like players will have to check the App Store or Google Play to see when the game arrives. It is also worth following Natsume Inc. on X for updates.

