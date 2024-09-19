Gunfire Reborn Tier List (September 2024)

Gunfire Reborn has been popular since its release in 2021, with more new players trying it out daily. If you are new to the game and want to know which hero to try to unlock first, check out our helpful tier list below. Our Gunfire Reborn tier list ranks each character from worst to best to help you choose your ideal hero in Gunfire Reborn.

Gunfire Reborn Best Heroes Tier List

Players start with Crown Prince before unlocking any other heroes in Gunfire Reborn. Once you hit level 25 or you have enough Soul Essence, you can start unlocking more. Some require you to purchase a DLC via the Spirit Realm Shop. They each come with specific abilities and strengths, so we have ranked them according to how powerful and easy to use they are in both solo and co-op matches.

Ranking Hero Name S Li, Nona, Tao A Qing Yan, Qian Sui, Crown Prince B Ao Bai, Lai Luo C Zi Xiao, Xing Zhe

10. Xing Zhe

Xing Zhe deals a lot of damage with his projectile ability, Soul Strike. This ability allows Xing Zhe to create a mimic of himself and cause damage over an area of 10m. Despite being a hard-hitter, Xing Zhe is not many players’ first choice due to the circumstantial use of his ability.

To get the most out of his ability, players must focus on using launchers. While these are great in the earlier stages, they don’t prove very useful when faced with the big boss at the final stage. For this reason, he ends up in the bottom of our list. He actually does a lot better in co-op mode as long as the team has a good range of abilities and weapons.

Get Xing Zhe: Via the Store

Via the Store HP: 35 – 75

35 – 75 Shield: 75 – 115

75 – 115 Speed: 5.5

9. Zi Xiao

Zi Xiao is a hero best purchased later in the game. This hero is not suitable for beginners due to his reliance on buffing skills with Occult Scrolls. Without ascensions, his powers are pretty weak and his weapons don’t have the necessary power.

For more established players, however, Zi Xiao can be pretty useful. His use of luck to buff his abilities and weapons can end up making him a powerful hero. He works fine for higher-level solo players, but in multiplayer he will rely on teammates to carry him until he can find a scroll or two.

Get Zi Xiao: Via the Store

Via the Store HP: 50 – 75

50 – 75 Shield: 90 – 115

90 – 115 Speed: 5.7

8. Ao Bai

Ao Bai might look like he is a tank hero… and you’d be right. He has decent HP and can take a lot of damage before resorting to consumables. Ao Bai isn’t a great choice for a solo player due to his low damage and low shield. He is better off in a team and placed on the frontline with his dual-wield weapons.

Ao Bai’s dual weaponry is strong and is supported by explosive damage ability. The only downfall of this is that the explosions can hurt the player and their team, so watch out! He does great as part of a team but we would not recommend players use him when attempting the game solo.

Get Ao Bai: At level 25

At level 25 HP: 100 – 155

100 – 155 Shield: 30 – 55

30 – 55 Speed: 5.2

7. Lei Luo

Lei Luo has powerful abilities but they are let down by their health. The relatively low HP for this hero means players must be skilled at dodging attacks, or have a backpack full of buns to restore HP!

This hero’s attacks are at their best during the early stages of the game, but unless they are buffed with Occult Scrolls, they can fail at the last hurdle. They do better in a co-op, so their teammates can take on most of the action in the late stages. If they are taken out early due to their low HP, the team can revive them for the next stage.

Get Lei Luo: At level 55

At level 55 HP: 50 – 75

50 – 75 Shield: 60 – 85

60 – 85 Speed: 6

6. Crown Prince

Crown Prince is the character you start with and for many players he is the one they stick with. He is strong with Elemental Weapons as he can utilize two elements by applying Decay. His grenade weapons are very effective for slowing enemies and causing damage, which is particularly good for new players.

The biggest downfall for Crown Prince is how slow he is. There is always the option to dash but this doesn’t always help when facing fast enemies. The best thing for a player to do with Crown Prince is to level up his elemental powers and then predict enemy movement so his speed is not so detrimental to success. He is an excellent choice for a co-op game as he brings powerful AOE attacks.

Get Crown Prince: At the start

At the start HP: 65 – 90

65 – 90 Shield: 65 – 110

65 – 110 Speed: 5

5. Qian Sui

Qing Sui is a strong, close-combat hero who can punch enemies and knock them back. Because his power puts him in harm’s way a lot of the time, he is also given the ability to craft a barrier, shielding him from attack for a short period.

His barrier ability also allows him to push enemies back and boost his movement speed, both of which are useful when being overpowered by a group. Players will need to keep their wits about them and keep moving as his field of vision is limited. Co-op players would find this hero pretty powerful in a support role as long as his team has his back too!

Get Qing Sui: 600 Soul Essence

600 Soul Essence HP: 60 – 85

60 – 85 Shield: 90 – 135

90 – 135 Speed: 5.2

4. Qing Yan

Qing Yan wears armor instead of a shield in Gunfire Reborn which players can repair when using their Leap power. Leap gives armor recovery and movement buff. When upgraded this ability can be used more often, giving players the option to effectively control their own shield recovery.

Qing Yan is agile and has a decent melee attack with a good range. This isn’t a hero recommended for new players, however, as they should be confident with attacks and strategy. For veteran gamers who aren’t afraid of aggressive attacks, Qing Yan is a great choice, especially in co-op games.

Get Qing Yan: At level 40

At level 40 HP: 70 – 115

70 – 115 Shield: 70 – 115

70 – 115 Speed: 5.5

3. Tao

Tao is given abilities that speed up her reload and her ammo capacity. This combo makes her pretty deadly in a fight. Not only that, but when Tao inevitably defeats an enemy, she gains a burst of speed, and her shield recovery is buffed.

Her main attack uses blades to spin out from her and take out enemies all around. It is worth upgrading Tao and unlocking her Talents to get the most out of this amazing hero. Her only weakness is that she is far more powerful when her Talent skill tree is unlocked entirely. This is one reason she cannot be recommended to new players.

Get Tao: 400 Soul Essence

400 Soul Essence HP: 50 – 75

50 – 75 Shield: 80 – 105

80 – 105 Speed: 5.2

2. Nona

Nona comes with a robot companion, Iron Wing. This makes her a great choice for solo players as the two can coordinate attacks against the enemy in two different forms. She can easily take on bigger groups using the missile turret, or use the tank on close-range targets.

It takes a bit of practice to use Iron Wing properly but once players get used to how the two work together they can be mighty! It is a good idea to practice using Nona and Iron Wing during co-op matches to get used to managing the team effectively with a bit of backup.

Get Nona: Via the Store

Via the Store HP: 80 – 135

80 – 135 Shield: 30 – 55

30 – 55 Speed: 5.5

1. Li

Li is a powerful hero with two amazing abilities that put her at the top of the Gunfire Reborn tier list. Both abilities summon fire and deal burning status effects that can devastate the enemy. She can summon meteors to burn and stagger enemies nearby.

Players using Li will find her low HP and Shield detrimental. With this in mind, she is possibly better off in a team-based match. With a team to revive her, Li’s low HP and low Shield won’t be much of a problem. She can easily be the MVP with her powerful attacks and firey abilities.

Get Li: Via the Store

Via the Store HP: 50 – 75

50 – 75 Shield: 50 – 95

50 – 95 Speed: 5.2

So which hero will you choose in Gunfire Reborn? For more Gunfire Reborn tips, find out if the roguelite is cross-platform so you can join all of your friends.

