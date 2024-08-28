Gundam Breaker 4 Best Melee Weapon Tier List

Gundam Breaker 4 is a lot of fun, and there are plenty of different weapons you can equip for your mecha-smashing antics. Here’s our tier list of the best melee weapons in the game.

Gundam Breaker 4 Melee Weapon Tier List

Tier Weapon S Twinblade, Melee A Whip, Lance B Saber, Axe C Large Sword

S Tier

Twinblade

This double-bladed sword isn’t just insanely cool, it’s perfect for chaining combo attacks, which are essential if you want to stunlock your opponents or keep your score high. Holding the attack button down will unleash a spinning attack that’ll last for a few seconds, potentially keeping several enemies in place, while doing it while moving will let you drag them across the map while causing damage. Even better, it’s a one-handed weapon, so you can equip something else in your other hand, and its spinning attack can even block projectiles. While other weapons cause more break damage, the Twinblade is a must if you’re dual-wielding.

Melee

Sometimes you don’t need anything fancy – you just want to punch your enemies as hard as you can. Fighting unarmed – an option you’ll unlock a little later than you might expect – is surprisingly effective, inflicting decent damage with every hit. You won’t be able to use a weapon in a single hand, so you don’t have the option to leave one hand free for punching, but this fighting style combines a high break potential with surprising speed and combo ability.

A Tier

Whip

The whip is great for combos, but its greatest strength is mobility. Holding the attack button down will let you pull enemies towards you, or else pull yourself towards them. While it’s not necessarily the strongest option, its utility coupled with the undeniable cool factor, can make it a great choice.

Lance

Despite the lance’s size, it’s a one-handed weapon like the vast majority, and speedy to boot. The lance excels when you’re facing one enemy at a time, so consider pairing it with a weapon that can hit multiple enemies at once, such as the Twinblade or Whip.

B Tier

Saber

The humble sword is a decent choice, regardless of playstyle. It’s fast and relatively strong, but being a good all-rounder means it isn’t quite as good as other weapons at any one thing. The good news is that as a one-handed weapon, you can easily equip something else at the same time. Another sword is undeniably cool, but an axe, whip, or twin blade will give you a more varied fighting style.

Axe

Axes are one of the first weapons you’ll have access to, and they hit hard. While they’re arguably not quite as cool as some of the other weapon types, it’s worth it for the damage alone. Equip one alongside a twin blade and you’ll have the best of both worlds and a varied fighting style.

C Tier

Large Sword

Greatswords pack a serious punch and are ideal for breaking parts off of your enemies. The downside is size as you’ll need to equip this weapon with both hands. While the thought of a gigantic mech with an even more gigantic sword is undeniably cool, being too specialized in one area might harm you from time to time. Of course, the massive damage you’ll inflict with every swing should help soothe your pain.

