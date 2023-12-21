Great Pretender remains one of the more popular anime to come to Netflix in recent memory, so the news of a canon film understandably has fans excited. If you’re among them, you’re likely wondering when Great Pretender razbliuto is coming out.

Luckily for you, we have all the information you’re looking for.

If you’re interested in seeing the Great Pretender razbliuto film in theatres, we’ve got good news for you: The movie is slated for release on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 via Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The film is set to be screened at multiple locations across the U.S, which you can find listed down below:

Cinemark Pflugerville 20 and XD (Austin, TX)

Cinemark Egyptian 24 and XD (Baltimore, MD)

AMC Boston Common 19 (Boston, MA)

AMC River East 21 (Chicago, IL)

AMC Northpark 15 (Dallas, TX)

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX (Denver, CO)

Consolidated Ward Theaters with TITAN LUXE (Honolulu, HI)

Regal Edwards Houston Marq’E (Houston, TX)

AMC Town Square 18 (Las Vegas, NV)

AMC Burbank 16 (Los Angeles, CA)

Regal LA Live (Los Angeles CA)

AMC Sunset Place 24 (Miami, FL)

AMC Garden State 16 (Newark, NJ)

AMC Empire 25 (New York, NY)

Harkins Theatres Arizona Mills 18 w/ IMAX (Phoenix, AZ)

AMC DINE-IN Ontario Mills 30 (Riverside, CA)

Cinemark Century Arden 14 and XD (Sacramento, CA)

Cinemark Jordan Landing 24 and XD (Salt Lake City, UT)

Santikos Entertainment Casa Blanca (San Antonio, TX)

AMC Mission Valley 20 (San Diego, CA)

Regal Stonestown Galleria (San Francisco, CA)

Cinemark Century Great Mall 20 XD and ScreenX (San Jose, CA)

AMC Orange 30 (Santa Ana, CA)

Regal Meridian (Seattle, WA)

AMC Tysons Corner 16 (McLean, CA)

Though tickets aren’t yet available for sale from every listed theatre, we’ll update this article accordingly once they are with info on their availability, whether or not there are both dubbed and subbed screenings, and so forth.

Is razbliuto Coming to Streaming? Explained

If you’re holding off until razbliuto comes to streaming, then you’ll have to wait a little while longer to watch the film. This is because the movie isn’t slated to begin streaming at the same time as its theatrical release.

As for when it will become stream-able, your guess is as good as ours. It could go live directly after the end of the theatrical run, or it could be several weeks later in order to accommodate for the time needed to create an English dub.

We also can’t say for sure whether it will stream through Netflix or Crunchyroll. The first two seasons of Great Pretender are still exclusive to Netflix, but the film is licensed for release in the states by Crunchyroll (as shown by the fact that they’re distributing it for its theatrical release).

Is There Going to Be a Great Pretender Season 3?

Image Credit: Wit Studio via Crunchyroll

With all of that said though, we do need to make it clear that Great Pretender razbliuto is worth seeing due to how it sets up the series’ next season and cour.

In addition to its plot revolving around Dorothy attempting to outwit her pursuers and potentially regain her memories, the film also sets the stage for a competition between Makoto and Laurent. The former wants to successfully pull off a con on the person who outwitted him on multiple occasions, while the latter wants to maintain his hold on the title of being the world’s foremost con artist.

This is likely to be crucial to the series’ next arc, so seeing the inciting actions first hand will prove integral to understanding the story whenever the next season comes out.

And with that, you’re all caught up on what the theatrical and streaming release dates are for Great Pretender razbliuto. Be sure to check out our other articles related to all things anime down below.