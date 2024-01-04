7 Games Like Jackbox Party Pack If You’re Looking for Something Similar

Jackbox Party Pack, now more than ever, is one of the most popular video games to play with a mixed group of friends who may not even be gamers. It’s very easy to participate, requires no gaming skill, is filled with a variety of games, and it’s just hilarious.

If you’re here, you’re probably looking for more games like Jackbox Party Pack if you’re looking to try something new. Let’s dive into our recommendations.

Tabletop Simulator

Image Source: Berserk Games

Tabletop Simulator is thousands of games in one. Not only can you play traditional card games and board games, but you can also make your very own. There’s a gargantuan assortment of custom-made games to try online from the simple to the very complex. If you’re into DnD campaigns there’s a ton of that going on in Tabletop Simulator as well.

But Tabletop Simulator isn’t just about playing tons of different games with friends, it’s also about causing mayhem and flipping over the table. There’s a dedicated physics engine within Tabletop Simulator that lets you move around pieces of the board as you please. Most of the chaos you can cause doesn’t actually affect the progression of the game, but it’s still a ton of fun in the spirit of the Jackbox Party Pack games.

Eon Altar

Image Source: Flying Helmet Games

You have a group of friends and you really want to start a pep and paper RPG with them — aka Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) — but it can be such a hassle to set everything up and introduce the rules.

This is where Eon Altar comes in. It’s a mix of traditional dungeon crawlers like Diablo mixed with pen-and-paper RPGs and you can all play it through a smartphone.

You can provide your character with a voice of their own that is actually your real voice, you can upgrade stats without stopping the game, and there are narrative choices you can secretly make from the privacy of your phone.

This game might not be the ideal option to play with non-gamers but for those looking for a more profound experience than a game like Jackbox Party Pack, it wouldn’t hurt to look into it.

You can check this one out on Steam for only $5 for the first episode — the season one pass is $15.

Chimparty

Image Source: NapNok Games

Chimparty is a multiplayer party game that’s full of silly little mini-games starring chimpanzees. Instead of having to worry about owning extra PS4 controllers though, you can simply play with any smartphone.

The game is similar to Mario Party as there is a multiplayer board game mode and a mini-game mode where you play random games to complete with friends. Thanks to the simple one-button controls, anyone can jump in and enjoy the fun, regardless of gaming experience.

Frantics

Image Source: NapNok Games

Frantics for the PS4 won’t have you and your friends competing to see who can make the funniest jokes, but you will be competing in a variety of entertaining mini-games to see who can win the crown and get to first place.

And unlike traditional party games such as this, you can simply play with your smartphones without anyone needing additional PS4 controllers. Best of all, it’s only $20 on PSN, which isn’t too bad for a couple of hours of enjoyment.

Use Your Words

Image Source: Smiling Buddha Games

OK, so Use Your Words is literally another version of Jackbox Party Pack, but if you somehow have played all of them already and are looking for more fun multiplayer games to play with friends, this one should be a hit.

There’s a couple of different mini-games with the main goal being to out-humor your buddies by creating the funniest prompts to situations. It’s $15 on Steam so go out there and jump in if you want a game night filled with laughter.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Image Source: Steel Crate Games

This is one of the harder games on this list, but it’s still really fun. The objective is pretty straightforward: diffuse a bomb with the help of a partner. One person physically diffuses the bomb while the other must shout instructions on how to precisely do so.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is actually very similar to Bomb Corp from Jackbox Party Pack 2. The frantic pace and hilarity of miscommunication make this one an instant hit that fans of Jackbox are sure to love.

Gartic Phone

Image Source: Onrizon

Gartic Phone is really fun if you’re into drawing, and it’s free! This browser game has a fascinating premise all focused on the ways communication gets disseminated through different interpretations. Each person gets a prompt to draw, which in turn gets shown to another player to guess what said prompt was. This guessing game of drawings goes through several rounds until the final version ends up being worlds away from the original prompt.

What’s most hilarious about Gartic Phone is witnessing storylines unfold based on how people interpret the series of drawings. It’s a fascinating game that is sure to produce laughs and bewilderment much like Jackbox Party Pack does.

That does it for our recommendations for games like Jackbox Party Pack.