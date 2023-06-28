10 Best Games Like Final Fantasy 16

Image Source: Square Enix

The release of Final Fantasy 16 marks a continued shift for the franchise. It implements an exhilarating action-packed slash-and-hack gameplay that differs from its turn-based lineage. If you’re a fan of the Final Fantasy series and seeking similar gaming experiences, this article features games with the same gameplay found in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 15

Image source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The first Final Fantasy game that abandoned turned-based combat system for a real-time hack and slash combat playstyle. It takes place after the events of the movie Kingsglaive wherein the empire of Niflheim has invaded the kingdom. The game follows Prince Noctis and his friends as they embark on a car ride to reclaim the kingdom.

Developed by the same team behind FF16, this game offers a similar hack-and-slash gameplay experience, stunning visuals, and impressive graphics. Notably, Noctis possesses an extraordinary combat mechanic that allows him to teleport to any thrown weapon. Moreover, the game boasts a sprawling open world where players can summon powerful deities to aid them as they progress through the story.

Devil May Cry 5

Image source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Who can forget Dante and his gigachad brother, Vergil? Devil May Cry 5 revolves around Nero, Dante, and V. They embark on a journey to stop the Demon King Urizen from destroying the human world. The game offers a variety of unlockable weapons. These unique weapon play styles complement the fast-paced battle system and stylish mechanics. It provides a similar feel to FF16’s progressive playstyle. Despite being released early, Devil May Cry 5 boasts impressive animations and graphics.

This is a game that challenges players who have mastered the game’s mechanics. Players unlock a feature called ‘Hell and Hell’ mode by completing the game on the hardest difficulty. Basically, enemies can eliminate you with a single strike. It’s a test of reflexes and skill, offering a thrilling experience for those seeking an intense challenge.

God of War Ragnarok

Image source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

If you’re up for a game that features mythology and legends, the God of War franchise is for you. The game follows Kratos and Atreus. The story take place after the events of the previous GoW game where you fulfill your wife’s final wishes.

God of War is well-known for having compelling storytelling. The story immerses you with Kratos’ character development, deepening his bond with his son Atreus. The game incorporates an upgrade system, allowing players to enhance their arsenal and adapt to various combat scenarios. The strategic based combat system in GoW shares similarities with FF16’s gameplay, demanding tactical decision-making and utilizing different abilities to overcome formidable opponents.

Sekiro

Image source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

If you’re looking for a more challenging game similar to FF16, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice might be the choice for you. With its captivating setting and engaging gameplay mechanics, the game delivers an action-adventure experience that pushes players to the limits of their fighting ability (and patience). But honestly, this rewards players with a sense of mastery and triumph.

Sekiro’s gameplay emphasizes stealth, exploration, and intense combat, with a strong focus on challenging boss battles. Unlike FromSoftware’s Dark Souls series, this game incorporates fewer role-playing elements, such as character creation and stat leveling, and lacks multiplayer features. However, it introduces gear upgrading, a skill tree, and limited ability customization similar to FF16.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Image source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Kingdom Hearts III undoubtedly deserves a spot on this list for its fusion of Disney characters, Final Fantasy, and movie characters all in one game. It’s a delightful crossover that combines the best of both worlds! In contrast to the other games mentioned in this article, Kingdom Hearts III appeals to all ages thanks to its charming cartoonish graphics and visually stunning cutscenes.

While Kingdom Hearts III features a linear combat system, it still shares similarities with FF16 in terms of gameplay. What sets it apart is the inclusion of segments where players can take control of various side characters. This provides an added layer of variety and depth to the gameplay experience. This feature allows players to view the game from a fresh perspective and develop a deeper connection with the supporting cast.

Shadow of the Colossus

Image source: Bluepoint Games via Twinfinite

Try this if you feel that the Eikon battles in FF16 are too easy. Shadow of the Colossus features an eerie environment that gives you a melancholic feeling similar to Eikon battles. Each of its giants poses a unique challenge, requiring players to strategize and exploit their weaknesses to bring them down. The sheer scale and beauty of the colossi rival FF16’s Eikon battles.

Unlike traditional games that feature hordes of enemies, Shadow of the Colossus focuses on colossi encounters. One of the game’s defining aspects is its minimalist storytelling approach. Through sparse dialogue and visuals, Shadow of the Colossus conveys a profound narrative that explores themes of sacrifice, loss, and the moral implications of one’s actions.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Image source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

Are you feeling the need to have anime protagonist-themed gameplay? Like a Dragon: Ishin features Sakamoto Ryōma, a disgraced rōnin (masterless samurai) from Tosa seeking revenge for his adoptive father’s murder.

Similar to other titles in the article, Ishin! offers an anime-styled combat system. Players can control Ryōma and switch between four fighting styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Brawler, and Wild Dancer (a combination of katana and pistol). The game introduces the Virtue system, where players are rewarded with points for completing side quests, story events, and various tasks. These accumulated points can then be exchanged for valuable ability upgrades, enhancing Ryōma’s skills and capabilities throughout the game.

The Witcher 3

Image source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

If you’re searching for a story-based decision-making RPG that rivals FF16, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game worth considering. In addition to the main storyline, players can immerse themselves in a plethora of side quests. Additionally, the game offers Witcher Contracts that involve hunting monsters, and Treasure Hunt quests that offer valuable equipment as rewards. Like FF16, the game presents an open-world environment with a dynamic day-night cycle. This feature gives certain monsters increased power at specific times.

The Witcher 3 strongly emphasizes narrative, featuring a dialogue tree. This enables players to shape the responses and decisions of Geralt. This feature adds depth and immersion, as players have the power to influence Geralt’s choices and navigate the complex moral dilemmas woven throughout the story. Additionally, players have the opportunity to engage in romantic relationships with certain female characters through specific quests.

Bayonetta

Image source: PlatinumGames via Twinfinite

From the same creative mind behind Devil May Cry, Bayonetta presents a combat system similar to FF16 that encourages players to dispatch enemies with flair and finesse. With its intricate combo system, unique abilities, and visually striking techniques, Bayonetta becomes a must-play title for players seeking an alternative to FF16’s male-dominated environment.

One of Bayonetta’s distinctive features is its incorporation of special commands and actions during events, finishes, executions, and what are known as ‘Torture Attacks.’ These attacks allow Bayonetta to summon a range of devices, including guillotines and iron maidens, to deliver powerful blows to her enemies.

Elden Ring

Image source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

The gameplay of Elden Ring combines elements similar to the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and Sekiro. Players engage in intense combat encounters, wielding a variety of weapons and utilizing magic spells to vanquish foes. Melee and ranged combat options are available, with players able to employ stealth mechanics to gain the advantage and deliver critical strikes to enemies.

Elden Ring offers players a vast and enthralling action role-playing experience that pushes the boundaries of the genre and rewards perseverance, skill, and exploration. Overall, while they share some similarities in terms of open-world exploration and action RPG gameplay, Elden Ring and Final Fantasy XVI still provide unique and distinct gaming experiences.

