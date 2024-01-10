Fortnite X Doctor Who: Release Date, Skins, & Price

Ever since the Tardis arrived to Reality Zero, players have wondered when the official Fortnite x Doctor Who collab would finally happen. So, if you want to know what to expect, here’s everything you need to know about its release, skins, and pricing.

When Does Fortnite X Doctor Who Come Out?

Currently, there isn’t a release date set for the Fortnite and Doctor Who collab. Previous speculations hinted at a launch around the show’s 60th anniversary, but that has since passed. However, some believe it could still happen in January, but there has been no indication of this front.

Doctor Who x Fortnite Update VIA @BarbieharpFN



– Will arrive in December/January

– Mini Event Pass Still Happening

– Delayed for LEGO collab in November

– 60th Anniversary look of Doctor 15 not happening pic.twitter.com/7oECK5Ae33 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 30, 2023

On the other hand, the Doctor Who Leaks Twitter/X account suggests a much later release, where the project has seemingly gone back to the drawing board. The new focus will heavily lean on the upcoming season with the fifteenth Doctor, possibly straying away from past characters.

some Christmas news goodies for you. The fortnite collab is still happening but is back to early stages, and disney are overseeing the collaboration as a marketing push. It will be focused on the new series. #doctorwho — Doctor Who Leaks ❄️ (@disneywholeaks) December 24, 2023

With this in mind, the Fortnite collab could arrive in May 2024, given that the latest season will debut around this time. Of course, this is all purely speculation, so everything could be subject to change over the coming months.

What Skins Will Be Available in Fortnite X Doctor Who?

Based on the recent rumors and leaks, we could get a skin specifically for the fifteenth Doctor, portrayed by the notable actor Ncuti Gatwa. Though, fans are still hoping for a complete cosmetics selection for all the Doctors, especially since everyone has their own favorites throughout the series.

A fourteenth Doctor skin could still make it to Fortnite, according to this image from FNBRintel. We also get insight into other cosmetics, such as a Sonic Staff Pickaxe and Tardis Glider.

Exclusive: Here's every single Doctor Who X Fortnite reward and how you'll be able to earn them! #Fortnite



Note: Everything on this list may not make it to the game. pic.twitter.com/GevsfBDSCm — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) August 19, 2023

We’re still crossing our fingers for all 15 Doctors to have their own skins in Fortnite, but it will likely come at a cost. Only time will tell what the official collection will be.

How Much Will Fortnite X Doctor Who Cost?

The cost for Doctor Who X Fortnite skins could range from 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks, translating to around 10 to 15 dollars. Considering how past collabs played out, this pricing seems to be the average and could occur again for this expected collab.

Some cosmetics could be priced lower, primarily with emotes and other minor content. There could also be some free content available once the promotional event launches.

Hopefully, we’ll receive more confirmed information regarding the Doctor Who X Fortnite collab, and we’ll be sure to update this guide after an official announcement. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our ranking of the best Fortnite weapons.