FFXIV’s FF16 Crossover Event Rewards, Quests, and More

Final Fantasy XIV’s epic crossover event with Final Fantasy 16 has been almost as highly-anticipated as the upcoming Dawntrail expansion, and now it’s finally here. Even for those who haven’t played Square Enix’s latest installment in the franchise, the event is just as exciting and absolutely worth logging in for. There are epic quests to embark on and plenty of rewards to obtain as Clive Rosfield comes to pay a visit to Eorzea for the first time. If you’re wondering how to get started, and especially what all the rewards are, here’s our handy guide that details everything you need to know about FFXIV’s FF16 crossover event.

How & Where to Start FFXIV’s FF16 Crossover Event Questline

Image Source: Square Enix

As with most events that happen in Final Fantasy XIV (e.g. – seasonal, holiday, crossovers), to participate and reap the rewards you’ll need to first seek out the beginning of a special questline. Your character will get to take part in whatever special tasks and/or adventures have been added for the event and make some unforgettable memories.

In order to start the FF16 crossover event, you need to first travel to the city of Ul’dah – Steps of Nald and find a Level 50 quest called ‘A Land on Fire’ (X:8.8, Y:9.8). Speak to an NPC called the Neophyte Adventurer to unlock and start it.

Bear in mind that in order to start this quest, you need to have a character with at least one DoW/DoM job at Level 50, and the Main Scenario Quest ‘The Ultimate Weapon’ must also be complete.

This questline will set your character on an adventure that will see you cross paths with none other than Clive Rosfield, the main protagonist of Final Fantasy 16. As you’ve likely seen in the event’s trailer, there’s also an epic encounter with the eikon Ifrit, which Clive has a special connection to.

We won’t spoil this special mini-storyline any further, so get yourself into the game and experience this event while you have the chance. Starting from today, the crossover event will be available for just over a month until Wednesday, May 8.

All Rewards From FFXIV’s FF16 Crossover Event

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The FF16 crossover event in FFXIV has a laundry list of special rewards for players to get their hands on, from a Mount to a variety of Orchestrion Rolls that can bring FF16’s beautiful soundtrack straight to your in-game home.

Like other seasonal events, there are rewards that will be given automatically via completion of the final quest, in this case the one called ‘The Path Infernal’. You’ll receive the Torgal Mount, the Metian Attire Coffer (Clive Rosfield’s outfit), and the adorable Torgal minion. After all, two versions of Torgal is an absolute must-have.

As for the event’s other rewards, which includes a set of 10 Orchestrion Rolls and a Triple Triad Card, you’ll need to head to the Gold Saucer with a tidy sum of MGP saved up for them. Especially if you want that special Triple Triad card, we’ll just say that up front.

Teleport there and head over to speak to the Gold Saucer Attendant (Prize Claim) to the left of the Mini Cactpot Broker (X:5.2, Y:6.6). They will have all of the available reward items listed under ‘Prize Exchange IV’, which each cost a set amount of MGP. We’ve listed all of them below, along with their prices.

Reward Price (MGP) Tonitrua ex Machina Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP Idylls of the Empire Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP Forevermore – The Grand Duchy of Rosaria 20,000 MGP Before the Storm – Caer Norvent Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP The State of the Realm Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP Who I Really Am Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP Away (Refrain) Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP Find the Flame Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP Land of Eikons Orchestrion Roll 20,000 MGP Clive Rosfield Triple Triad Card 200,000 MGP

That concludes our guide for FFXIV’s FF16 Crossover Event rewards, quests, and more. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you enjoyed this particular event in the game. Is Torgal now your favorite mount?

